Orenthal James Simpson, who foolishly spent almost nine years in prison for a litany of offenses after miraculously beating a murder charge, is afraid. Not of the boogeyman, or raisins in his potato salad, but of crossing paths with the sadistic murderer who killed his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, back in 1994.

Perhaps you’ve heard of it. It was kind of a big deal.

During a recent interview with The Athletic, the Buffalo Bills great discussed his legacy both on and off the football field—as well as his status as No. 41 on The Athletic’s list of the 100 best players in NFL history—and admitted that much like Timberlands, he doesn’t exactly feel comfortable in Los Angeles.

“I have trouble with L.A.,” the If I Did It author said. “People may think this is self-serving, but I might be sitting next to whoever did it. I really don’t know who did this.”

I mean, I think I have an idea. But okay, O.J.

After being acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in 1995, The Juice lost a subsequent civil suit that deemed him liable for both deaths and responsible for a $33.5 million judgment. Yet despite this fact, the Pro Football Hall of Famer insists that the real killer is off somewhere munching on tuna tataki at Nobu.



“I figured eventually somebody would confess to something, you know?” Simpson told The Athletic. “I had one suspect I told my lawyers to look at. I still think he might be involved, but I can’t talk about it.”

Riiii ght.

For those curious, Simpson has since relocated to Las Vegas after being released on parole in 2017. And if you think surviving the “Trial of the Century” would impair his ability to still enjoy the finer things in life, you’re sadly mistaken.

“How many Americans, even today, wouldn’t like to live my life?” he said. “I don’t work. I play golf four or five days a week. I go out to dinner a couple of nights with friends. People want to buy me drinks. I’m always taking pictures with people. Ladies hug me.”

He added, “People truly care for me. You don’t know who truly cares about you until you’ve gone through some serious stuff, and I’ve gone through serious stuff. The media won’t say it, but that is my life. I’m living a good life now.”

If only Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson could say the same.