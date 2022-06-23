A Compton Super Court Judge declared a mistrial in the wrongful death case brought against Suge Knight. The lawsuit was brought by the family of a man who was killed after he was run over with a truck by the former CEO of Death Row Records in 2015, according to CBS News.

Just last week, a Los Angeles jury was considering whether Knight should pay $81 million to the family of 55-year-old Terry Carter, the man the former music executive ran over and killed. Now, the jurors deadlocked 7-5 in favor of finding him liable and Judge Thomas Long declared the mistrial.

In 2018, Knight entered a plea of no contest to a charge of voluntary manslaughter before his upcoming murder trial and was sentenced to 28 years in prison. So taking that into consideration, it’s hard to imagine how he could even come up with $81 million dollars since he’ll be behind bars for the next quarter-century.

More from CBS News:

Knight also admitted an allegation that he used a deadly weapon — a truck — during the commission of the crime in the parking lot of Tam’s Burgers in the 1200 block of West Rosecrans Avenue. A replica of the business was featured during the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium. Knight testified on a virtual basis during the civil suit trial.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit is Carter’s daughters, Crystal and Nekaya, and his widow, Lillian, according to CBS News.

During the incident, which was caught on video, Knight also hit and seriously injured Cle “Bone” Sloan. Suge claimed he hit both Carter and Sloan trying to escape the scene and claimed that he saw Sloan with a gun, who was working security for the movie Straight Outta Compton.

Knight was born and raised in Compton, Calif., and co-founded Death Row Records in 1991, which was home to some of the most popular rappers during its heyday. Some of the acts on the label included Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Tha Dogg Pound, Nate Dogg, Michel’le and 2Pac.

The record company is now owned by former signee Snoop Dogg, who removed all albums released under Death Records from streaming services in April.