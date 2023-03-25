14 Black Serial Killers Who Reigned Terror on America

Amazon Prime’s new show “Swarm” got people shook with Dominique Fishback’s compelling performance as a super-stan, serial killer. As confusing as it was watching her get away with a series of gruesome murders, it made you realize that she might have flown under the radar because no one suspects a Black woman to be capable of such terrible crimes.



The show brings light to this disturbing reality: Black serial killers exist. They may not be as “popular” or widely known as your typical Jeffrey Dahmer and Zodiac Killer, but their crimes are just as sinister, if not, more.

I bet you can’t think of any Black serial killers off the top of your head. Take a look at 12 of them.