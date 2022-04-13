Back in February, we told you about the potential collaboration between new Death Row Records owner Snoop Dogg and Bad Boy Records founder P. Diddy.

Now, it looks like the notion may be going from an idea to an actuality relatively soon. In an upcoming episode of the Drink Champs podcast, the “Gin & Juice” rapper touched on the endeavor and clapped back at those who may have an issue with the two legendary brands working together now after all this time.

“We can show growth and progression that we can move forward,” Snoop said in the teaser for the episode. “We can take this Bad Boy, Death Row what it used to be and make it a collaboration on peace and love. Cause that’s who I am. I’m Suge and Puffy. I’m all in the videos rapping, dancing, all of that.”

To his detractors, Snoop stated: “Stop being brainwashed. I love Puff, I love his kids now nigga what’s happening? I own Death Row so I do what the fuck I want to do.”

In the interview, Snoop also brought up the iconic SuperBowl Halfitme Performance with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and 50 Cent, stating that although he would’ve loved to do more of his songs, the moment was all about supporting Dr. Dre.

While specifics as to what the Death Row x Bad Boy collab would actually look like are yet to be revealed, Snoop previously mentioned that he wanted Death Row to be a part of the Metaverse, in the form of an non-fungible token (NFT).

“Death Row will be an NFT label. We will be putting out artists through the metaverse. Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent [label] to be major, I want to be the first major [label] in the metaverse,” said Snoop.