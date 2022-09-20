The former Kansas cop awaiting trial on accusations of sexually abusing and targeting Black women will be released from jail by the judge’s order, according to The Associated Press. Though the allegations were “shocking,” (and that’s quite the understatement) the judge ruled the ex-cop would not pose a risk to the public.



Roger Golubski, 69, was arrested and charged on six counts of civil rights violations related to the sexual abuse of a Black woman and teen over 20 years ago, reports say. The allegations also claim he tried to kidnap them. US Magistrate Judge Rachel Schwartz noted Golubski demonstrated “reprehensible conduct,” however, she ordered him to wait in the comfort of his home until his trial date.

More on the judge’s ruling from AP News:

Prosecutors had also argued that he might try to flee, but Schwartz said his serious medical issues tie him to the community. Schwartz ordered Golubski to remain at home except for religious services and medical care, to be monitored around the clock, and to have no contact with possible victims or potential witnesses.

Prosecutors filed a motion Friday that included graphic details of his encounters with the two accusers and that added complaints from seven other females who say Golubski harassed and abused them. Golubski has not been charged in those seven cases, but prosecutors argued they provided more evidence that he is dangerous and has shown “nothing but utter contempt for the law.”

Golubski plead not guilty to the charges but faces a life sentence if convicted.

As previously reported by The Root, the ex-officer allegedly targeted sex workers and those struggling with drugs and alcohol by threatening them into sexual acts and use them as informants. In another gruesome discovery, a number of unsolved murders of Black women are connected to this man. These incidents were identified between 1980 and 2004.

Golubski’s defense argued he doesn’t pose a danger to society because he requires medical care for diabetes and a heart surgery. However, Assistant US Attorney Stephen Hunting argued he’d be just fine.

“Mr. Golubski has terrorized a community for a long, long time,” Hunting said via AP News.