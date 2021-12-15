The Nevada parole board has granted O.J. Simpson early discharge from parole effective Dec. 1st, according to Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith. “Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now,” as said by Malcolm LaVerge, Simpson’s lawyer to the Associated Press. Simpson declined requests to have an immediate interview.



Per the Associated Press: His original parole discharge date was Sept. 29, 2022. By last summer, that date had been moved up for good behavior to Feb. 9. The Nevada Board of Parole majority that ultimately granted his early discharge after a Nov. 30 hearing cut his term by about three more months for good behavior.

The 74-year-old former Hall of Fame running back and actor was acquitted in 1995 for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman. The verdict divided communities and cultures. Two years later, Simpson was found liable in a California civil court case and was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the victims’ families. In 2007, Simpson was convicted for armed robbery by a Las Vegas jury for leading five men, two of whom were armed into a hotel room to confront sports collectible dealers. Simpson claimed that he only wanted to reclaim stolen items, but the jury saw things differently.

The armed robbery verdict carried a prison sentence of 33 years, but Simpson only served nine due to a Las Vegas judge granting him parole in 2017. Initially, he was supposed to be under supervision until Feb. 9th, but that was trimmed down because of good behavior, as noted by Nevada state police on Tuesday.

It will be interesting to see what post-parole life has in store for Simpson. He has been living in Nevada in a gated community, playing golf, and composing Twitter videos commenting on various current events—not that anyone asked him for his opinion. He hasn’t given any public statement yet, but one can gather that the silence won’t stay for long.