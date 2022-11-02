In a new piece of evidence in the murder case against Courtney Clenney, an OnlyFans model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend, she is heard screaming at Christian Obumseli, per the Miami Herald. There is no video along with the recording but the sound of Clenney spitting racial slurs at Obumseli is disturbing enough.



In the recording, obtained by the Herald, Clenney is heard screaming, cursing and slapping Obumseli. Previous reports say people witnessed the two arguing days before the fatal incident. It’s still unclear what happened moments before the stabbing but Clenney’s attorneys insist she acted in self-defense. One video was released to the public showing Clenney throwing punches at Obumseli in an elevator. This audio doesn’t make her “self-defense” case look any better.

Clenney sounds erratic, and screams that she is trying to locate her phone. Obumseli is heard rummaging through things trying to find it and yells back at her, explaining he’s trying to help.

Read about the recording from the Miami Herald:

There is little actual video, with the cellphone apparently hidden in a pocket. But the audio is clear and painful to hear. In many of the recordings, Obumseli is repeatedly apologizing. In one recording, Clenney appears to be enraged because he didn’t tell her that he said hello to a female acquaintance while on a bicycle ride. Clenney calls him the n-word multiple times, and tells him to “man up b——” and tells him to “shut up and let me slap you, dumb a—!”

In the recording, she hollers and wails at the top of her lungs, repeatedly ordering him to find her phone. “Find my f—-ing phone and charge it!” she yells.

Despite the racist taunts from the audio, Clenney’s attorney, Sabrina Puglisi insisted last month that Clenney was sensitive of Obumseli’s race and protective of him in fear of interactions with the police, per the Herald.

Obumseli’s family attorney, Larry Handfield, said he was shocked hearing the audio.

“I know it’s going to be very, very painful when [his relatives] hear this ... I see it as a consistent pattern with someone who is unhinged and out of control. She is the aggressor and abuser in this whole relationship,” he said to the Herald.