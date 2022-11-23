Salamondra Robinson, mother of Shanquella Robinson, has been demanding answers since the day she found out her daughter died. Shanquella was found dead last month during a trip to Mexico with a group of friends. Though the investigation into her death began at a slow start, Salamondra said social media has been a driving force behind getting justice, per NBC News.



Initial reports of Robinson’s death say that she was found dead at a villa in Cabo San Lucas Oct. 29. Authorities originally suspected no foul play in her death and her friends claimed she died of alcohol poisoning. However, Robinson’s mother claims an autopsy found she suffered a broken neck and fractured spinal cord. On top of that, alleged videos of Robinson being assaulted and various social media posts have brought Twitter users to believe her friends murdered her.

Her father confirmed in an interview that one of the friends grabbed her by the neck and body slammed her.

It gets deeper. When her friends called for help, Dr. Karolina Beatriz Ornelas Guitierrez arrived and found Robinson alive. She wanted to take Robinson to the hospital but her friends refused, per WCNC Charlotte. Eventually an ambulance was called and for the next three hours, Guitierrez attempted 14 sessions of CPR, six electric shocks with a defibrillator and five doses of adrenaline but to no avail.

One friend who was still in the US during the incident went to Facebook alleging the group stole $10k from Robinson before they fled back home after her death. Robinson’s mother shared the post on her Instagram.

She told NBC if it wasn’t for social media, the authorities would have let the case go cold. “I never thought she wouldn’t get justice because we were going to try to go all the way. But I appreciate everything that everybody’s done, however you’ve played a part in it,” said Salamondra Robinson.

The FBI in Charlotte has opened an investigation with Mexican authorities after the amplification of the videos showing the moments before Robinson’s death, per ABC News. Local news efforts to reach the six friends for comment have not been successful.