These days Jay-Z and his team are doing more than making hits and passing out bitcoin. According to Vibe.com, the rap mogul and his Team ROC organization are tackling social justice issues, and have most recently helped to take down a corrupt Kansas City police officer. Roger Golubksi, a former detective with the Kansas City Police Department and rapist was arrested on Friday, September 16. He allegedly sexually assaulted and kidnapped multiple women over several years. If found guilty, Golubski could do life in prison.

According to the Department of Justice, the former detective sexually assaulted two female victims between the late nineties and early aughts. Three counts in the indictment involve the first victim and incidents that took place between 1998 and 2001. Golubski allegedly forcibly digitally penetrated her in his car, forced oral sex upon her, as well as raped her. The other three counts are connected to the second victim and occurrences between 1999 and 2002. It is alleged that he also forced oral sex upon her, and raped her in her home.

So how and when does the ROC come into this? Well, in 2021, Jay-Z and Team ROC filed a lawsuit against KCPD alleging that there was misconduct and corruption within its ranks.

“Roger Golubski framed an innocent Black man for homicide that he didn’t commit when his mother refused to engage in further, non-consensual sex acts with him,” the lawsuit read.

The team also submitted an op-ed letter to be published in the Washington Post claiming that “racism and corruption have led to one of the worst examples of abuse of power in U.S. history,” describing it as “widespread and systematic.”

Upon the news of the indictment, Team ROC managing director Dania Diaz praised the DOJ for taking swift action. “We continue to stand in solidarity alongside the people of Kansas City, Kansas who have been patiently for justice and accountability,” said Diaz. “The arrest of Roger Golubski is a significant step toward creating a safer community and we applaud the Department of Justice for their commitment, diligence and thorough work on this investigation.”

Could this be a new line of work for the entrepreneur? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.