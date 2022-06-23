Although his life and career were cut tragically short after he was murdered in Los Angeles at the age of 24, there’s no doubt that the Notorious B.I.G. left a lasting impact on the rap game that will permanently save his place on almost every hip-hop lover’s top five list. His hometown of NYC, showed up and showed out in May to celebrate what would have been his 50th birthday. Now, crypto platform OneOf is giving fans a chance to own a special piece of the rapper’s legacy.



Sky’s The Limit: The Notorious B.I.G. Collection is the first generative NFT collection featuring the iconic rapper. The collection, which includes one-of-a-kind 3-D artwork inspired by Biggie’s life and lyrics, will be available beginning July 26 on OneOf’s website. And as a special bonus, anyone who gets their hands on the NFT will also get an audio license to Biggie’s previously unreleased Fulton Street Freestyle, a masterclass in freestyling that B.I.G. dropped on a Bed-Stuy street corner when he was just 17-years-old. According to Complex, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation.

OneOf gave fans a sneak peek at the collection in a June 22 Instagram post, encouraging fans to sign up to save their spot in line and receive a free King of New York Token.

For the managers of B.I.G.’s estate, this partnership is a wonderful opportunity to keep the rapper’s legacy alive. “Biggie’s music is a very important part of hip-hop culture and its global impact,” said Wayne Barrow, manager of Voletta Wallace/the Notorious B.I.G.’s estate. “Our business partner, Elliot Osagie of Willingie Inc, came up with the concept of coming together with OneOf to share the infamous freestyle that showcased to the world the icon that Biggie would soon become through an NFT, and sharing it with his fans in this way we are certain would make him proud.”