A new video released by Miami police shows OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney seeking help from police just days before she reportedly stabbed her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, to death, according to NBC 6 South Florida. In the clip, Clenney explains she wants a restraining order against Obumseli.

According to the footage, an employee at the One Paraiso condo in Edgewater had called the police to report a domestic dispute. The employee tells the officers this wasn’t the first time the police were called on the couple. Additionally, the two were about to get evicted. The employee also tells the officers Obumseli had been in the lobby because Clenney didn’t want him in the apartment. Just m oments before, however, the employee was trying to de-escalate their conflict.

“We get down to the lobby area, her boyfriend comes charging towards her and we actually try getting in the middle of it,” said the employee.

Clenney appears to be shaking, crying and frantically pleading with the police to help her file a restraining order against Obumseli.

More about the footage from ABC 10 News:

“Right now, I have not always been a victim, right now I am a freaking victim in this situation. I’m scared to go downstairs and walk my dogs,” she says in the video, before adding, “I want a restraining order against Christian Obumseli.” Officers checked Clenney’s apartment and Obumseli wasn’t there. They let Clenney know that if he’s been living in her apartment and has belongings there, they cannot kick him out, also informing her that she’s not being clear on what she wants. “You want this person to completely disappear from your life. At the same time, you have him here in your apartment for two months with a ton of stuff in here,” an officer says. “I know,” Clenney replied.

Clenney’s attorneys argue the fatal stabbing that followed this situation days later was an act of self-defense. Attorney Frank Priesto said in a statement that the new video further proves Clenney was looking for an out from an abusive relationship and criticized how the officers handled the domestic dispute.

“It appears that the responding officers could have handled Courtney’s appeals for assistance with more sensitivity and an understanding that many victims of domestic violence are hesitant to come forward and have the police arrest their abuser,” read the statement via NBC 6.

Though, before this video (where it is alleged Obumseli tried to assault Clenney), another video was released by the Miami-Dade prosecutors showing Clenney assaulting Obumseli in an elevator.

What we can gather from this so far is that Christian and Courtney’s relationship was beyond toxic. However, the missing piece is what happened leading up to Obumseli’s stabbing.

Obumseli’s family have said they believe the stabbing was a cold-blooded murder. Authorities say Clenney’s self-defense claims are inconsistent, per ABC 10. For now, she’s awaiting trial on a second-degree murder charge.