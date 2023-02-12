2023 Super Bowl: Looks We Love [Updated]

2023 Super Bowl: Looks We Love [Updated]

Stars descended on Phoenix for a range of events leading up to the big game. Here's who showed up and showed out.

Vanessa De Luca
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

Let’s be honest: some of us aren’t necessarily all that excited about watching the actual game. But we’re definitely here for the people-watching and the fashion statements! Take a look at the famous folks who showed up and showed out.

Jordin Sparks

Jordin Sparks

Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

The singer reigns in a purple pantsuit during the Super Bowl pre-game.

Lil Uzi Vert and Blue Ivy Carter

Lil Uzi Vert and Blue Ivy Carter

Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

The two hung out on the field pre-game, while Jay-Z mingled in the background.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Photo: Kevin Sabitus (Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver arrives at the stadium before the big game.

Michael Blackson

Michael Blackson

Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)

The actor-comedian wore some of his best bling to the Fanatics Super Bowl event on February 11.

Myles O'Neal

Myles O’Neal

Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Shaq’s son was all smiles at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party on February 11.

Malcolm Jenkins


Malcolm Jenkins

Photo: Daniel Boczarski (Getty Images)

The two-time Super Bowl champion sported a stylish patterned suit to the Michelob Ultra & Netflix “Full Swing” premiere on February 11.

Nneka Ogwumike

Nneka Ogwumike

Photo: Daniel Boczarski (Getty Images)

The WNBA player for the Los Angeles Sparks crushed this cut-out look.

Tiffany Haddish


Tiffany Haddish

Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Haddish sported this animal print look to the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl event on February 11.

Cari Champion

Cari Champion

Photo: Daniel Boczarski (Getty Images)

The Amazon Prime sports talk show host shines in not-so-basic black.

Meek Mill

Meek Mill

Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)

Meek Mill made a stylish stop in colors that pop at the Fanatics Super Bowl event on February 11.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

The Abbott Elementary star is radiant on the red carpet at the 12th Annual NFL Honors event on February 9.

H.E.R.

H.E.R.

Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Rivets ruled H.E.R.’s sleek pantsuit.

Taylor Rooks

Taylor Rooks

Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

The sports journalist rocked beautiful braids and a sea blue sheath at the NFL Honors ceremony.

Tariq Woolen

Tariq Woolen

Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks cornerback looked sharp from head to toe at the NFL Honors event.

Taylor Hale


Taylor Hale

Photo: Josh Brasted (Getty Images)

The Big Brother Season 24 winner wore this body con dress with a citrus twist to the A Night Of Pride with GLAAD And NFL event on February 8.

Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and Sharelle Rosado

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Sharelle Rosado

Photo: Cindy Ord (Getty Images)

Recently engaged couple Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Selling Sunset’s Sharelle Rosado attend SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 10, 2023.

Flavor Flav

Flavor Flav

Photo: Cindy Ord (Getty Images)

Flavor Flav shows some love for halftime performer Rihanna at the Sirius XM Super Bowl event.

