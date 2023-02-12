2023 Super Bowl: Looks We Love [Updated]

Let’s be honest: some of us aren’t necessarily all that excited about watching the actual game. But we’re definitely here for the people-watching and the fashion statements! Take a look at the famous folks who showed up and showed out.
Jordin Sparks
The singer reigns in a purple pantsuit during the Super Bowl pre-game.
Lil Uzi Vert and Blue Ivy Carter
The two hung out on the field pre-game, while Jay-Z mingled in the background.
JuJu Smith-Schuster
The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver arrives at the stadium before the big game.
Michael Blackson
The actor-comedian wore some of his best bling to the Fanatics Super Bowl event on February 11.
Myles O’Neal
Shaq’s son was all smiles at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party on February 11.
Malcolm Jenkins
The two-time Super Bowl champion sported a stylish patterned suit to the Michelob Ultra & Netflix “Full Swing” premiere on February 11.
Nneka Ogwumike
The WNBA player for the Los Angeles Sparks crushed this cut-out look.
Tiffany Haddish
Haddish sported this animal print look to the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl event on February 11.
Cari Champion
The Amazon Prime sports talk show host shines in not-so-basic black.
Meek Mill
Meek Mill made a stylish stop in colors that pop at the Fanatics Super Bowl event on February 11.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
The Abbott Elementary star is radiant on the red carpet at the 12th Annual NFL Honors event on February 9.
H.E.R.
Rivets ruled H.E.R.’s sleek pantsuit.
Taylor Rooks
The sports journalist rocked beautiful braids and a sea blue sheath at the NFL Honors ceremony.
Tariq Woolen
The Seattle Seahawks cornerback looked sharp from head to toe at the NFL Honors event.
Taylor Hale
The Big Brother Season 24 winner wore this body con dress with a citrus twist to the A Night Of Pride with GLAAD And NFL event on February 8.
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Sharelle Rosado
Recently engaged couple Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Selling Sunset’s Sharelle Rosado attend SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 10, 2023.
Flavor Flav
Flavor Flav shows some love for halftime performer Rihanna at the Sirius XM Super Bowl event.
