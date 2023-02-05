2023 Grammys Best Red Carpet Looks: Black Stars Showed Up and Showed Out

Awards Season 2023

2023 Grammys Best Red Carpet Looks: Black Stars Showed Up and Showed Out

From Lizzo to Anderson .Paak, check out some of our favorite looks from music's biggest night

By
Angela Johnson
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Lizzo attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Lizzo attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

Forget the Oscars, Emmys and Golden Globes. When it comes to fashion, the GRAMMY red carpet is where it’s at. The biggest night in music always brings out the biggest stars. And this is one party where the guests are not afraid to push the fashion envelope. These are the stars who did the damn thang on the 2023 GRAMMY red carpet, showing up in looks that were fiyah with a capital F.

Advertisement

2 / 15

Doja Cat

Doja Cat

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz (Getty Images)

You can always count on Doja Cat to serve a serious red carpet lewk.

Advertisement

3 / 15

Lizzo

Lizzo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Lizzo attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Lizzo attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

Five-time 2023 nominee, Lizzo did not shy away from color.

Advertisement

4 / 15

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Mary J. Blige attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Mary J. Blige attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

Mary J. Blige looks Just Fine in this look with sexy cutouts.

Advertisement

5 / 15

Anderson Paak

Anderson Paak

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Anderson .Paak attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Anderson .Paak attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

We can always count on Anderson .Paak to bring his creativity to the carpet.

Advertisement

6 / 15

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage (Getty Images)

Orange is the New Black alum Laverne Cox is covering the red carpet looks, and her Cleopatra-inspired look is definitely something to talk about.

Advertisement

7 / 15

Jesse Corporal Wilson

Jesse Corporal Wilson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Jesse Corparal Wilson attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Jesse Corparal Wilson attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Producer Jesse Corporal Wilson

Advertisement

8 / 15

J. Ivy

J. Ivy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: J. Ivy attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: J. Ivy attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

GRAMMY-nominated spoken word artist J. Ivy

Advertisement

9 / 15

Sir The Baptist

Sir The Baptist

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Sir the Baptist attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Sir the Baptist attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)







Sir the Baptist

Advertisement

10 / 15

Myles Frost

Myles Frost

Image for article titled 2023 Grammys Best Red Carpet Looks: Black Stars Showed Up and Showed Out
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

Tony award-winning actor Myles Frost is channeling Michael Jackson, and we’re here for it.

Advertisement

11 / 15

Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Amanda Gorman attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Amanda Gorman attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

Poet and activist Amanda Gorman

Advertisement

12 / 15

Ricky Dillard

Ricky Dillard

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Ricky Dillard attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Ricky Dillard attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Lester Cohen (Getty Images)

Gospel artist Ricky Dillard

Advertisement

13 / 15

Coco Jones

Coco Jones

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Coco Jones attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Coco Jones attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Johnny Nunez (Getty Images)

Bel Air Star Coco Jones

Advertisement

14 / 15

Dai Time

Dai Time

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Dai Time attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Dai Time attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Teen influencer Dai Time is one of the brightest stars on the red carpet.

Advertisement

15 / 15