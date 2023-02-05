2023 Grammys Best Red Carpet Looks: Black Stars Showed Up and Showed Out

Forget the Oscars, Emmys and Golden Globes. When it comes to fashion, the GRAMMY red carpet is where it’s at. The biggest night in music always brings out the biggest stars. And this is one party where the guests are not afraid to push the fashion envelope. These are the stars who did the damn thang on the 2023 GRAMMY red carpet, showing up in looks that were fiyah with a capital F.

