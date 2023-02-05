2023 Grammys Best Red Carpet Looks: Black Stars Showed Up and Showed Out

Forget the Oscars, Emmys and Golden Globes. When it comes to fashion, the GRAMMY red carpet is where it’s at. The biggest night in music always brings out the biggest stars. And this is one party where the guests are not afraid to push the fashion envelope. These are the stars who did the damn thang on the 2023 GRAMMY red carpet, showing up in looks that were fiyah with a capital F.
Doja Cat
You can always count on Doja Cat to serve a serious red carpet lewk.
Lizzo
Five-time 2023 nominee, Lizzo did not shy away from color.
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige looks Just Fine in this look with sexy cutouts.
Anderson Paak
We can always count on Anderson .Paak to bring his creativity to the carpet.
Laverne Cox
Orange is the New Black alum Laverne Cox is covering the red carpet looks, and her Cleopatra-inspired look is definitely something to talk about.
Jesse Corporal Wilson
Producer Jesse Corporal Wilson
J. Ivy
GRAMMY-nominated spoken word artist J. Ivy
Sir The Baptist
Myles Frost
Tony award-winning actor Myles Frost is channeling Michael Jackson, and we’re here for it.
Amanda Gorman
Poet and activist Amanda Gorman
Ricky Dillard
Gospel artist Ricky Dillard
Coco Jones
Bel Air Star Coco Jones
Dai Time
Teen influencer Dai Time is one of the brightest stars on the red carpet.
