Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Entertainment

Ahead of the 2023 Oscars, Serena Williams Finally Opens Up About Will Smith and The Slap

The tennis legend had noticeably kept silent about the now-infamous incident—until now.

By
Shanelle Genai
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Serena Williams attends the Michael Kors runway show during New York Fashion week in New York on September 14, 2022.
Serena Williams attends the Michael Kors runway show during New York Fashion week in New York on September 14, 2022.
Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP (Getty Images)

With a little over four weeks until the 2023 Oscars, tennis legend and all-around GOAT Serena Williams is finally revealing her thoughts about the now infamous Will Smith/Chris Rock slap incident.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
2022 People's Choice Awards Is Our TV Pick of the Week
November 30, 2022
Hey Swizz Beatz and Timbaland—the BET Awards 2021 Red Carpet Stars Have Some Verzuz Matchup Ideas!
June 29, 2021

Speaking with Gayle King during an interview for CBS Mornings, Williams indirectly reacted to “that moment at the Oscars” as King put it—initially explaining how unfortunate it was for drummer and musician Questlove (his feature directorial debut, Summer of Soul, was announced as the winner for the category by Chris Rock mere moments after the comedian got slapped by Smith) but that she ultimately knows how it feels to be under pressure and make mistakes.

“I thought it was such an incredible film, and I feel that there was an incredible film after that with Questlove that kind of was overshadowed,” she said per The Hollywood Reporter.” But I also feel that I’ve been in a position where I’ve been under a lot of pressure and made a tremendous amount of mistakes, and I’m the kind of person that’s like, ‘I’ve been there. I’ve made a mistake. It’s not the end of the world.’”

Advertisement

She added, “We’re all imperfect, and we’re all human, and let’s just be kind to each other. So, that’s often forgotten a lot.”

As previously reported by The Root, Smith took home his first Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as Venus and Serena’s father in King Richard. In the aftermath of the unfortunate incident, he was subsequently banned from the Oscars for the next 10 years—though he can still be nominated for his work should the Academy voters so choose.

EntertainmentEntertainment