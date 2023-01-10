2023 Must-See Golden Globes Red Carpet Looks

Awards Season 2023

Our recap of the most memorable red carpet fashions at the Golden Globes.

By
Stephanie Holland
Photo: Jon Kopaloff, Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

The Golden Globes may have lost a little of their luster after a scandal revealed how Black journalists and projects were being excluded, but don’t tell that to Hollywood stylists. The show’s 2023 return saw the red carpet kick off awards season with a spectacular array of fashion. Here are the best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Rachel Lindsay

Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)
Laverne Cox

Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)
Bailey Bass

Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
William Stanford Davis

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds

Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Colman Domingo

Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Jeremy Pope

Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Jay Ellis

Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Julius Tennon and Viola Davis

Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Image (Getty Images)
