2023 Must-See Golden Globes Red Carpet Looks

The Golden Globes may have lost a little of their luster after a scandal revealed how Black journalists and projects were being excluded, but don’t tell that to Hollywood stylists. The show’s 2023 return saw the red carpet kick off awards season with a spectacular array of fashion. Here are the best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes.
The Golden Globes may have lost a little of their luster after a scandal revealed how Black journalists and projects were being excluded, but don’t tell that to Hollywood stylists. The show’s 2023 return saw the red carpet kick off awards season with a spectacular array of fashion. Here are the best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes.
Advertisement
2 / 12
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Advertisement
3 / 12
Rachel Lindsay
Rachel Lindsay
Advertisement
4 / 12
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox
Advertisement
5 / 12
Bailey Bass
Bailey Bass
Advertisement
6 / 12
William Stanford Davis
William Stanford Davis
Advertisement
7 / 12
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds
Advertisement
8 / 12
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo
Advertisement
9 / 12
Jeremy Pope
Jeremy Pope
Advertisement
10 / 12
Jay Ellis
Jay Ellis
Advertisement
11 / 12
Julius Tennon and Viola Davis
Julius Tennon and Viola Davis
Advertisement
12 / 12