2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances

Music

2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances

From a host of HBCU marching bands to Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and Mary J. Blige, here's a list of Black artists who've excited millions every year.

By
Noah A. McGee
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage (Getty Images)

Every year, the Super Bowl is the most-watched television show in the country. Thousands of sports fans throw parties just to enjoy the biggest football game of the year with friends and family.

However, millions tune in just to watch the performances at half time. And why not? Some of the world’s biggest stars give it everything they got and more for hundreds of millions of fans during half time.

This year, Rihanna is performing at Super Bowl LVII, which got us thinking about the history of Black performers at the biggest sports event of the year.

Advertisement

2 / 27

Grambling State University Marching Band

Grambling State University Marching Band

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances
Photo: Tony Triolo /Sports Illustrated (Getty Images)

Before the most popular artists in the world were lining up to perform at halftime of the Super Bowl, university marching bands were the main attraction between halves. The Grambling State University Marching Band performed at Super Bowl II and performed at six overall.

Advertisement

3 / 27

Florida A&M University Marching Band

Florida A&M University Marching Band

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances
Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP (Getty Images)

Although the Grambling State University Marching band has performed more times than any other, other HBCUs had an opportunity, such as the Florida A&M Marching band, which performed at Super Bowl III. They performed again at the big game in 2005 during the pre-game show.

Advertisement

4 / 27

Ella Fitzgerald

Ella Fitzgerald

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances
Photo: erry Cooke/Corbis (Getty Images)

Ella Fitzgerald became the first African-American woman to perform at the halftime show of Super Bowl VI. She performed “Mack the Knife” along with trumpeter Al Hirt.

Advertisement

5 / 27

Mercer Ellington

Mercer Ellington

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances
Photo: Robert Alexander/Archive Photos (Getty Images)

The last halftime show that featured Jazz music, this performance included the Grambling State Marching Band and the Mercer Ellington Orchestra doing “A Tribe to Duke Ellington” at Super Bowl IX in 1975.

Advertisement

6 / 27

Southern Univesity Marching Band

Southern Univesity Marching Band

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances
Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

It only made sense that the Southern University Marching Band performed at Super Bowl XV at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans in 1981. The theme for this particular show was “Mardi Gras Festival.” They would perform again at Super Bowl XXIV which was also in the Superdome.

Advertisement

7 / 27

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage (Getty Images)

Michael Jackson’s performance at Super Bowl XXVII set the standard for pop stars performing at football’s biggest night. He showed up singing his biggest hits including, “Billie Jean,” “Black or White,” and his verse on “We Are the World” along with the children’s choir. For the first two minutes of the show, MJ stood absolutely still as fans went crazy. That should tell you everything about the stage presence Michael Jackson had.

Advertisement

8 / 27

Patti LaBelle and Teddy Pendergrass

Patti LaBelle and Teddy Pendergrass

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances
Photo: DOUG COLLIER/AFP (Getty Images)

Patti LaBelle and Teddy Pendergrass collaborated for a performance at Super Bowl XXIX with Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye as inspiration for the show.

Advertisement

9 / 27

Diana Ross

Diana Ross

Diana Ross - Half Time Show At Super Bowl XXX 1996

The legendary Diana Ross had an incredible halftime show that displayed every part of her diva personality. She started the show wearing a stunning shiny red dress and made an outfit change in the middle of the show. A true diva. She sang classic R&B ballads like Stop In “The Name of Love,” “Why Do Fools Fall in Love” and “Baby Love.” But also switched up with pop bangers like “I Will Survive” and “Take Me Higher.”

Advertisement

10 / 27

Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston - Star Spangled-Banner

Whitney Houston is one of the greatest singers of all time. Arguably, the greatest. So it’s no surprise her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl XXV was the greatest of all time.

Advertisement

11 / 27

Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton ft. Christina Aguilera & Enrique Iglesias - We Go On (Live at Super Bowl: 2000)

Toni Braxton, along with Christina Aguilera, sang a beautiful cover of “We Go On” by Kellie Coffey.

Advertisement

12 / 27

Mary J. Blige and Nelly

Mary J. Blige and Nelly

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances
Photo: Andy Lyons /Allsport (Getty Images)

Mary J. Blige and Nelly popped out at Super Bowl XXXV to assist Aerosmith, NSYNC and Britney Spears with their performance.

Advertisement

13 / 27

Janet Jackson, P. Diddy and Nelly

Janet Jackson, P. Diddy and Nelly

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances
Photo: Frank Micelotta (Getty Images)

Everyone remembers this performance for the wrong reason. But, Janet Jackson still had a great performance. Nelly showed up at the Super Bowl stage for a second time at Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Advertisement

14 / 27

Prince

Prince

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances
Photo: Jonathan Daniel (Getty Images)

One of the best live TV performances of all time and arguably one of the best halftime performances in Super Bowl history, Prince showed up to do what he does and gave an incredible performance. His performance of “Purple Rain” at Super Bowl XLI is perfect.

Advertisement

15 / 27

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)

Jennifer Hudson’s booming voice was perfect for the “Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl XLII.

Advertisement

16 / 27

Usher and Prairie View A&M University Marching Storm

Usher and Prairie View A&M University Marching Storm

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)

Usher and the Prairie View A&M University Marching Storm assisted Black Eyed Peas with their halftime performance at Super Bowl XLV. Usher sang his hit record, “OMG” along with will.i.am.

Advertisement

17 / 27

LMFAO, Nicki Minaj and Cee Lo Green

LMFAO, Nicki Minaj and Cee Lo Green

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances
Photo: Al Bello (Getty Images)

The halftime show at Super Bowl XLVI was stacked. The list of performers was insane. LMFAO, Nicki Minaj and Cee Lo Green all made appearances at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to assist Madonna with her performance.

Advertisement

18 / 27

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances
Photo: Christopher Polk (Getty Images)

Alicia Keys gave a memorable performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 2013 at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans. The talented singer impressively showed off her voice and her piano skills

Advertisement

19 / 27

Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child

Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances
Photo: Christopher Polk (Getty Images)

Queen Bey literally shut the Super Bowl down when she performed at the Superdome in New Orleans. To no surprise, she had an endless supply of hits she could, including her bangers with Destiny’s Child. Kelly Rowland and Michelle Willaims also made a surprise appearance at the show, performing hits such as, “Bootylicious” and “ Independent Women Part I.”

Advertisement

20 / 27

Beyoncé (again)

Beyoncé (again)

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances
Photo: Harry How (Getty Images)

Three years later at Super Bowl 50, Beyoncé did it again. Although Coldplay was the headliner, Queen Bey might’ve one-upped herself with this legendary performance inspired by the Black Panthers. Although pissed people off in the NFL, fans loved it.

Advertisement

21 / 27

Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances
Photo: Scott Cunningham (Getty Images)

Gladys Knight gave a breathtaking rendition of the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII in 2019, showcasing her iconic voice.

Advertisement

22 / 27

Big Boi and Travis Scott

Big Boi and Travis Scott

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Super Bowl LIII was in Atlanta, so it’s only fitting an Atlanta legend came out to perform. Along with Sleepy Brown, Big Boi gave an enjoyable performance of “The Way You Move.” Travis Scott’s appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show was brief but still solid. He performed parts of his verse from “SICKO MODE.”

Advertisement

23 / 27

Jazmine Sullivan

Jazmine Sullivan

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

If you haven’t Jazmine Sullivan performed live, this might be the next best thing. Her incredible voice rang through TVs across the country as she sang the National Anthem at Super Bow LV along with Eric Church, although it doesn’t one-up her performance at the World Series.

Advertisement

24 / 27

The Weeknd

The Weeknd

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances
Photo: Mike Ehrmann (Getty Images)

Not the most memorable halftime performance in recent memory, but still a solid one from the Canadian pop star. His 2020 album, After Hours, was incredible, so many were excited to hear him perform some of the songs live.

Advertisement

25 / 27

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

In the return to full stadiums at the Super Bowl, country singer Mickey Guyton gave a wonderful rendition of the National Anthem.

Advertisement

26 / 27

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: The History of Black Performances
Photo: Gregory Shamus (Getty Images)

Probably the Blackest Super Bowl halftime performance of all time, this show was magical. It was absolute perfection that Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles featured so many West-Coast legends, led by Dr. Dre. The show was a nonstop hip-hop party and Black people across the country loved it.

Advertisement

27 / 27