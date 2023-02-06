20 of the 2023 Grammy Red Carpet Trainwrecks

The Grammy Awards red carpet is one of the most anticipated fashion moments of the year! Unfortunately, not everyone delivered the looks we waited for. Here are the not-so-good outfits from the 2023 Grammys red carpet.
The Grammy Awards red carpet is one of the most anticipated fashion moments of the year! Unfortunately, not everyone delivered the looks we waited for. Here are the not-so-good outfits from the 2023 Grammys red carpet.
2 / 22
Kandi Burruss
Kandi Burruss
Singer-songwriter Kandi Burruss arrived early on the red carpet, but this look is as basic as can be. The hair? Fabulous. This dress? *Yawn*. Sorry!
3 / 22
Angela Benson
Angela Benson
Producer Angela Benson has way too much going on with this outfit! I love drama but this has gone too far! Plus, what about the people sitting behind you Angela? Matt B, what’s the need for this crown and cape? I’m confused. Try again.
4 / 22
Brooklyn Queen
Brooklyn Queen
Viral rapping sensation, Brooklyn Queen, tried to do a grand reveal on the red carpet but it, unfortunately, fell flat. Why would you ditch a beautiful black gown for this bodysuit?
5 / 22
Tiara Thomas
Tiara Thomas
R&B artist, Tiara Thomas, is a gorgeous woman, but this outfit? Not so much. This sparkly, see-through two-piece set looks cheap and less than fabulous. Sorry, sis.
6 / 22
Amber Rose
Amber Rose
Amber Rose looks good in this black minidress on the Grammys red carpet but it’s not the perfect energy for a red carpet, more of a going out fit after the show.
7 / 22
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige
It’s rare to see a fashion moment fall flat on Grammy Award-winning Mary J. Blige, but this dress should’ve stayed on the rack. The hip cut-outs on this silver The Blonds dress look out of place! And Mary J. looked uncomfortable.
8 / 22
Quavo
Quavo
The only part of this outfit that makes me give it a side-eye is the humongous black pants that rapper Quavo is wearing. I love an oversized clothing item, but this comes off as sloppy.
9 / 22
Dencia
Dencia
Cameroonian singer Dencia is wearing one of the most horrific outfits of the night. Sorry! This bejeweled blue and green collar and helmet are not appealing. Better luck next time!
10 / 22
Amanda Reifer
Amanda Reifer
I’m all in for fun hair, but Amanda Reifer’s hair looked like something out of a Dr. Suess book. No ma’am.
11 / 22
Big Freedia
Big Freedia
Oh Lord. Big Freedia wore a busy outfit on the Grammy’s red carpet. I just wish that the stylist picked one of the pieces, the jacket or the pants to be the center of the outfit. The two together are giving me a headache. Love the hair though!
12 / 22
DJ Spinderella
DJ Spinderella
Do better. DJ Spinderella’s off-the-shoulder, airbrushed t-shirt, leather mini skirt, and sparkly black boots ensemble make her look stuck in the 2010s. Not a fan.
13 / 22
Ray Angry
Ray Angry
Music producer Ray Angry wore this two-piece, multicolored, metallic outfit on the red carpet, but the issue is the jewelry. I think a simple chain necklace would’ve sufficed, not entire rocks!
14 / 22
Marco Pavé
Marco Pavé
Really? Marco Pavé looked extremely comfy in this busy flower-printed set and plain white tennis shoes. I’m all here for relaxation, but this isn’t dressed up enough for an award show in my opinion!
15 / 22
Lucky Daye
Lucky Daye
I am usually a fan of Lucky Daye’s red carpet looks, but this shiny blob makes it look like he’s melting on the red carpet. It may be a reference to his album, Candydrip, but it’s a no for me.
16 / 22
Aubrey Fisher
Aubrey Fisher
Choreographer Aubrey fisher wore an outfit that I’ve seen every man wear at least once to Sunday brunch, nothing out of the ordinary. But sir, this is the Grammys!
17 / 22
JELEEL!
JELEEL!
Rapper JELEEL! wore this mesh oversized shirt and black pants on the red carpet. I love creativity, but something isn’t quite making the mark.
18 / 22
London on Da Track
London on Da Track
London on Da Track looked like the red Power Ranger on the Grammys red carpet. No thanks!
19 / 22
Jozzy
Jozzy
Just hire a stylist. Musician and songwriter Jozzy wore a blue and black leather suit set, but the look is unfortunately a miss as far as the fit of the jacket.
20 / 22
Grim
Grim
Grim wore this confusing get-up on the Grammys red carpet. It seems like the stylist, or maybe Grim wanted to have a few too many statement items worn at the same time. Why is there a body chain, cropped shiny jacket, snakeskin unbuttoned pants, pearl-like belt, and shades? Let’s pick one or two, please!
21 / 22
Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna
This may be one of the most hideous outfits to ever hit a red carpet, my goodness. Let’s start from the bottom, shall we? Why is she in black tights and open-toed heels? The body suit alone looks like an ice skater’s unitard, not bad but certainly not good. The bird’s nest collar thing makes her look like a crow. What’s going on with the makeup, sis? The skin-color lip color is washing you out, and the black undereye makes it look like you’re crying over this outfit with us. Tragic. The legs... though? Gorgeous.
22 / 22