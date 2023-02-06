20 of the 2023 Grammy Red Carpet Trainwrecks

Blac Chyna

This may be one of the most hideous outfits to ever hit a red carpet, my goodness. Let’s start from the bottom, shall we? Why is she in black tights and open-toed heels? The body suit alone looks like an ice skater’s unitard, not bad but certainly not good. The bird’s nest collar thing makes her look like a crow. What’s going on with the makeup, sis? The skin-color lip color is washing you out, and the black undereye makes it look like you’re crying over this outfit with us. Tragic. The legs... though? Gorgeous.