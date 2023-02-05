2023 Grammys: Red Carpet Looks From Black Celebrities and Musicians

Awards Season 2023

2023 Grammys: Red Carpet Looks From Black Celebrities and Musicians

Black celebrities such as Doja Cat, Coco Jones, Babyface and many others came to show off their best looks at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

By
Noah A. McGee
Image for article titled 2023 Grammys: Red Carpet Looks From Black Celebrities and Musicians
Photo: Amy Sussman // Lester Cohen // Lester Cohen (Getty Images)

The time to celebrate the world’s best and most popular artists and musicians is upon us: the 65th Annual Grammy Awards! Some of the most significant Black artists in the world will show up in their best (and in some cases worst) fits! Who has the best look? You be the judge.

Lizzo

Photo: Lester Cohen (Getty Images)
Doja Cat

Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Laverne Cox

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage (Getty Images)
Questlove

Photo: Lester Cohen (Getty Images)
Saint Jhn

Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)
Kandi Burruss

Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Coco Jones

Photo: Lester Cohen (Getty Images)
Babyface

Photo: Lester Cohen (Getty Images)
Miguel

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)
Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Dave East

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage (Getty Images)
Shaggy

Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
PJ Morton

Photo: Lester Cohen (Getty Images)
Robert Glasper

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)
Tiara Thomas

Photo: Lester Cohen (Getty Images)
Cherdericka Nichols

Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP (Getty Images)
Cécile McLorin Salvant

Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP (Getty Images)
Harvey Mason Jr.

Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)
Amir Sulaiman

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)
Carlos Simon

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage (Getty Images)
Janine Rubenstein

Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Cadenza

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)
Grace Mod

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage (Getty Images)
Dave Giles II

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)
Sir the Baptist

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage (Getty Images)
D’Mile

Photo: Lester Cohen (Getty Images)
Bo

Photo: Lester Cohen (Getty Images)
Allison Russell

Photo: Lester Cohen (Getty Images)
Maranda Curtis

Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Kayla Nicole

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage (Getty Images)
Bianca Atterberry

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)
Jonathan Jay

Photo: Lester Cohen (Getty Images)
Kizzo

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage (Getty Images)
Larry Jenkins Jr.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)
Grim

Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Jonathan Azu

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)
Dean Stewart

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)
Boi-1da

Photo: Lester Cohen (Getty Images)
Koffee

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)
Marco Pavé

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)
Pamela Dawson

Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Taylor Hale

Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Om’Mas Keith

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)
Amanda Reifer

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage (Getty Images)
Da’ T.R.U.T.H.

Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Hitkidd

Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Ricky Dillard

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)
Jesse Corparal

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage (Getty Images)
Myles Frost

Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Scott Evans

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)
J. Ivy

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)
DJ Dahi

Photo: Lester Cohen (Getty Images)
Jeleel

Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)
Nija Charles

Photo: Johnny Nunez (Getty Images)
Erick The Architect

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)
Sounwave

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)
Grandmaster Vic

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)
BLXST

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)
