17 Black Horror Movie Characters That Defied the Odds of Dying First

Black folks are historically the sacrificial lambs of horror films, being the first to get mauled by the chainsaw killer or whatever blood-hungry monster chasing after them. Admit it, when you see one chocolate chip in a majority white cast you’re just waiting for them to get wiped out first.



However, not all Black horror characters go on to fictional glory so soon. There are some who didn’t die first (maybe like, second or third) and more made it successfully to the end of the movie. When the writers give us a chance, we can easily become a crowd favorite whether for stereotypical comedic relief or for just being the most logical one in the room.

Black folks ain’t goin’ for the whole “let’s split up” mess, alright?



In honor of Spooky Season, check out this list of Black horror film characters who defied the odds and lived to tell the story... or at least some of it.