Black Celebs and Characters to Dress Up As for Halloween 2023

Culture

Black Celebs and Characters to Dress Up As for Halloween 2023

From The Little Mermaid to the Alabama Brawl, we have all of the funny, cute, and scary costumes for you to choose from.

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled Black Celebs and Characters to Dress Up As for Halloween 2023
Photo: Icon Sportswire / Contributor (Getty Images), Clive Brunskill / Staff (Getty Images), Screenshot: Youtube (Getty Images)

Halloween is approaching and we want to give you plenty of time to start getting those costumes ready! We know a lot of y’all grew up with Hallelujah Fest instead of trick-or-treating, but if you feel like doing things a bit different this year, we got you! There have been fantastic movies, shows, and pop culture moments that helped to create this list of inspiration! So, Enjoy!

Little Mermaid

Halle - Part of Your World (From “The Little Mermaid”)

This has to be one of the most obvious costume choices this year. Halle Bailey blew us away with her portrayal of Ariel in The Little Mermaid (2023). Whether you decided to be the mermaid version or Halle in human form, those red locs better be on point!

The Renaissance World Tour

Image for article titled Black Celebs and Characters to Dress Up As for Halloween 2023
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Who doesn’t want the chance to dress like Queen Bey? Her designer wardrobe was to die for! You could also dress up as one of her backup dancers, Blue Ivy, or even wear your outfit from the tour! Here’s to another round of metallic fits!

Barbie and Ken

Barbie | Main Trailer

Barbie has been the biggest blockbuster hit this year, and one of the biggest in history. There are plenty of outfits to take from this movie as Barbie or Ken, but Issa Rae’s President Barbie should be at the top of your list!

Alabama Brawl

Watch: Video shows brawl erupt on Alabama riverfront

One of the most talked about moments in Black history, 2023, was the Alabama riverboat brawl! Grab your fold up chairs and various outfits of the Black crew members on that day and take some fun pictures. Let’s not hit anybody though!

Lil Nas X at the 2023 Met Gala

Image for article titled Black Celebs and Characters to Dress Up As for Halloween 2023
Photo: Gotham / Contributor (Getty Images)

Rapper Lil Nas X stirred up conversation with his outfit (or lack thereof) at the Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala this year. Why not take a risk and recreate this look?

Vitoria Monét- On My Mama

Victoria Monét - On My Mama (Official Video)

Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama” music video took the internet by storm! She has plenty of iconic outfits sprinkled throughout the video, but that red look she wore on the porch would be a hit at the party!

Coco Gauff

Image for article titled Black Celebs and Characters to Dress Up As for Halloween 2023
Photo: Sarah Stier / Staff (Getty Images)

Ladies, time to bring out that tennis skirt and tank top, we’re Coco Gauff this year!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)

Miles Morales aka Spider-Man swung back into theaters this year! This movie had several Black characters to choose from! Have fun with this one!

Doja Cat in Schiaparelli for Haute Couture Fashion Week

Doja Cat Gets Ready for Schiaparelli Wearing Stunning Red Outfit & 30,000 Crystals | Vogue France

Doja Cat slayed the Haute Couture Week shows this year, specifically her Schiaparelli outfit! This hours-long project was art at its finest! If you can find a way to DIY this, then everybody at the party will be taking your picture!

Black Panther 2

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Official Trailer | November 11

Looking for an outfit for the whole family or friend group? There are a ton of characters to choose from the Black Panther 2 (2023) movie that was released last November!

Rihanna at the Super Bowl 2023

Image for article titled Black Celebs and Characters to Dress Up As for Halloween 2023
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

This is for the pregnant Halloween party goers! Rihanna shocked the world with announcing her second pregnancy during her 2023 Super Bowl performance! This all-red look is cute and comfy, perfect for the long Halloween night!

Kai Cenat

Image for article titled Black Celebs and Characters to Dress Up As for Halloween 2023
Photo: Robin L Marshall / Stringer (Getty Images)

Looking for something simple to wear this year? Dress up as Twitch streamer Kai Cenat! Grab some headphones with a microphone attached and wear a comfy fit you like to have on when you play video games!

Queen Charlotte

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story | Official Trailer | Netflix

Was anybody else as obsessed as we were with Netflix’s Queen Charlotte show? Go find yourself a poofy gown and be the queen of the night!

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion- Bongos

Cardi B - Bongos feat. Megan Thee Stallion (Official VMA Performance)

Go ahead and get blue bikinis or leotards for yourself and your bestie and bedazzle the heck out of them! Then, take a trip to the beauty supply store and grab the classic SZA loose curled wig. Don’t forget plenty of shiny jewelry and fake microphones!

Swarm

Swarm - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Halloween is all about the horror, right? Well, your best bet from this year’s characters is Dre from the Amazon’s Swarm!

They Cloned Tyrone

They Cloned Tyrone | Official Trailer | Netflix

The funky fits and hairstyles from Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone scream Halloween!

Keke Palmer’s “You a Mom” outfit

I mean, we couldn’t leave this outfit off of this year’s list! Yes, you may be a mom but you can rock that sexy dress! Add a funnier moment and find your Usher at the party!

Usher in Vegas

Image for article titled Black Celebs and Characters to Dress Up As for Halloween 2023
Photo: Denise Truscello / Contributor (Getty Images)

Now this could be a funny costume! Dress up as Usher at his Vegas Residency show and take pictures with all the ladies at the party! Yes, you have to wear the skates!

The Bear cast

Sydney Makes an Omelet - Scene | The Bear | FX

Any Sydney fans? Well, this is a relatively simple costume! Go grab an apron and tie that hair in a bandana! Why not bring some food to add a touch of fun?

World Cup player

Image for article titled Black Celebs and Characters to Dress Up As for Halloween 2023
Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Hey fellas, we got an easy costume for you! Just grab your favorite soccer jersey and some short, and boom you look just like your favorite soccer players from the 2022 World Cup. Add those long socks for some added effort.

Ice Spice

Image for article titled Black Celebs and Characters to Dress Up As for Halloween 2023
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Want to wear a cute costume that everybody will recognize? Dress up as New York’s Princess of Rap, Ice Spice! You have to wear the red curly hair, a chunky chain around your neck, and a mini skirt!

