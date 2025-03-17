Can Donald Trump Serve As President From Prison?
Judges, Politicians Who Aren't Backing Down from Trump and Talks of Dictatorship

Extra
Politics

From Rep. Al Green to Judge Amy Jackson, these leaders are doing their best to stop Trump's overreach.

By
Phenix S Halley
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Judges, Politicians Who Aren&#39;t Backing Down from Trump and Talks of Dictatorship
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

With all the talks about dictatorship and ongoing fears about President Donald Trump’s administration, there are still many political leaders who refuse to let the president slide. In fact, Trump and his administration have been sued over 100 times, proving that folks simply aren’t happy with his efforts to reshape the government.

Americans are looking for leaders who can stand up to Trump, and so The Root is taking a look at just some of the many judges and politicians who continue to stand up to the president and his slew of executive orders.

2 / 14

Judge Angel Kelley Blocks Trump’s Cuts

Judge Angel Kelley Blocks Trump’s Cuts

Judge extends temporary block to huge cuts in National Institutes of Health research funding

The Trump administration has been criticized over efforts to stop billions of dollars of federal funding for health research grants after several attorneys general have sued him. U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley was nominated by former President Joe Biden in 2021. Kelley recently blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to cut funding saying “The risk of harm to research institutions and beyond is immediate, devastating and irreparable,” according to her 76-page order.

3 / 14

Gov of Maine tells Trump ‘See You in Court’

Gov of Maine tells Trump ‘See You in Court’

‘See you in court:’ Trump clashes with Maine’s governor over transgender athletes | LiveNOW from FOX

During a meeting at the White House, the president called out Gov. Janet Mills of Maine over transgender women in sports. Trump told Mills she must follow his executive order or lose federal funding saying “we are federal law.” In response, she told him “see you in court.” Mills doubled down on her stance saying “The State of Maine will not be intimidated by the President’s threats.”

4 / 14

Attorney General Keith Ellison Sues Trump

Attorney General Keith Ellison Sues Trump

Image for article titled Judges, Politicians Who Aren&#39;t Backing Down from Trump and Talks of Dictatorship
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

In addition to over 20 attorney generals across the nation, Attorney General Keith Ellison has joined the coalition to stop Trump’s attack on the Department of Education. “I’ll say it as often as I have to: Donald Trump is not a king and I will not let him be a dictator,” Ellison said. “He does not have the authority to effectively shut down an entire federal department that is authorized by Congress, and his attempt to do so is illegal and unconstitutional.”

5 / 14

Judge John McConnell Clocks Trump... Twice

Judge John McConnell Clocks Trump... Twice

Judge John McConnell, presiding over Trump freeze case, is no stranger to criticism

On Feb. 10, U.S. District Judge John McConnell in Rhode Island doubled down on his initial ruling preventing Trump’s order to freeze all federal funding. Despite the initial ruling, several states claimed Trump’s administration continued to deny access to federal funds— blatantly disobeying the federal ruling— so McConnell reminded the administration of his ruling which “is clear and unambiguous, and there are no impediments to the defendants’ compliance with” it, according to documents obtained by CBS News. 

6 / 14

Al Green Interrupts Trump’s Address

Al Green Interrupts Trump’s Address

Image for article titled Judges, Politicians Who Aren&#39;t Backing Down from Trump and Talks of Dictatorship
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Texas Rep. Al Green sent off groaning “boos” from republicans and mild cheers from democrats following a shocking demonstration at the Capitol on March 4. Green stood as a lone wolf repeatedly calling out the president. “This president is unfit,” he said during Trump’s speech. “He has no mandate.” Clearly, the president took offense to the outburst as he paused his own speech to wait for the commotion from both sides of the aisle to stop.

7 / 14

Judge Deborah Boardman Fights Back For 14th Amendment

Judge Deborah Boardman Fights Back For 14th Amendment

‘Unconstitutional’: Trump Vs U.S Federal Judge Face-Off Over Ending Birthright Citizenship | Details

Deborah Boardman was the second federal judge to order an immediate pause on Trump’s order to end birthright citizenship. In a lawsuit filed by several immigrant rights groups and other expectant mothers, Boardman ruled citizenship is a “national concern that demands a uniform policy.”

8 / 14

Leader Hakeem Jeffries and the Spending Bill

Leader Hakeem Jeffries and the Spending Bill

Hakeem Jeffries Warns: ‘Trump And House Republicans Are Crashing The Economy In Real Time’

Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries has been vocal about his ongoing criticism of Trump’s White House. During a recent interview, he said “House Democrats were strongly opposed to this reckless Republican spending bill because it would hurt the American people, hurt seniors, hurt families, hurt veterans, and enact cuts that we believed were not in the best interests of the American people.” Although it seems the democrats aren’t all on the same page when it comes to where they should throw their support, Jeffries continues to call out Trump and what he calls House republicans “crashing the economy in real time.”

9 / 14

Judge Amy Berman Jackson Makes a Comeback

Judge Amy Berman Jackson Makes a Comeback

Image for article titled Judges, Politicians Who Aren&#39;t Backing Down from Trump and Talks of Dictatorship
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Known for her harsh criticism of the president during his first term, Judge Amy Berman Jackson is still not done with Trump yet. Most recently, the Obama nominated judge rules Trump’s firing of Hampton Dellinger was unlawful. “The Special Counsel is supposed to withstand the winds of political change and help ensure that no government servant of either party becomes the subject of prohibited employment practices or faces reprisals for calling out wrongdoing — by holdovers from a previous administration or by officials of the new one,” Jackson wrote.

10 / 14

Attorney General Letitia James Sues Over DOE

Attorney General Letitia James Sues Over DOE

Image for article titled Judges, Politicians Who Aren&#39;t Backing Down from Trump and Talks of Dictatorship
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

New York Attorney General Letitia James has not let her foot off of Trump’s neck ever since he was reelected. Most recently, James sued the current administration to prevent the dismantling of the Department of Education. “Firing half of the Department of Education’s workforce will hurt students throughout New York and the nation, especially low-income students and those with disabilities who rely on federal funding,” said James. “This outrageous effort to leave students behind and deprive them of a quality education is reckless and illegal. Today I am taking action to stop the madness and protect our schools and the students who depend on them.”

11 / 14

Judge Paul Engelmayer Faces Impeachment

Judge Paul Engelmayer Faces Impeachment

Image for article titled Judges, Politicians Who Aren&#39;t Backing Down from Trump and Talks of Dictatorship
Screenshot: C-SPAN

After 19 states sued the Trump administration in order to protect Americans’ information from Elon Musk and DOGE, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer granted them a temporary restraining order, because “The States have shown a likelihood of success on the merits of their claims, with the States’ statutory claims presenting as particularly strong,” he said according to News 10. Engelmayer also ordered DOGE to delete every record they’ve copied so far until the matter can be fully examined. Now, he’s facing impeachment in direct retaliation.

12 / 14

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Continues to Stand Up to Trump

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Continues to Stand Up to Trump

Image for article titled Judges, Politicians Who Aren&#39;t Backing Down from Trump and Talks of Dictatorship
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

America’s favorite fiery congresswoman is no stranger to upsetting MAGA and the president. In practically every congressional meeting, Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett is the first one to make MAGA republicans upset. Never forget when she called Ga. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body!” But when Crockett isn’t revving up the republicans, she’s calling out Elon Musk for his controversial takeover of the American government. When asked what she would tell the Tesla CEO, Crockett responded simply with “f**k off.”

13 / 14

Gov. Tim Walz Goes on Tour

Gov. Tim Walz Goes on Tour

Image for article titled Judges, Politicians Who Aren&#39;t Backing Down from Trump and Talks of Dictatorship
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Walz has is launching a national town hall tour with specific stops in republican districts. “I’m hitting the road, traveling to red states across the country to lend a megaphone to the people,” Walz announced on X. “Your congressman may not want to listen, but they’re going to hear from us anyway.” The governor is already making his media rounds, appearing on MSNBC and SXSW, to gear up for the tour. “I’m going to go use the platform that I have and hand them the megaphone to talk about this,” Walz said to MSNBC. “Your own Republican rep won’t talk to you? I’ll go do it.”

14 / 14