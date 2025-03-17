Judges, Politicians Who Aren't Backing Down from Trump and Talks of Dictatorship

With all the talks about dictatorship and ongoing fears about President Donald Trump’s administration, there are still many political leaders who refuse to let the president slide. In fact, Trump and his administration have been sued over 100 times, proving that folks simply aren’t happy with his efforts to reshape the government.

Americans are looking for leaders who can stand up to Trump, and so The Root is taking a look at just some of the many judges and politicians who continue to stand up to the president and his slew of executive orders.

