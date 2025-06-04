Why Black Folks are Not Shocked That Key Republicans Are Unhappy With Trump

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk listens to U.S. President Donald Trump speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

There’s a shift happening in the GOP, and President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” is exposing growing critiques from his own allies. And even though the spending bill hasn’t passed in the Senate yet, it seems key MAGA leaders are beginning to move away from Trump and all his antics… and it didn’t start just now.

Since Trump’s walked into the White House, he’s been set on transforming the country in what many of his critics say is too far, too fast. His 1,000 page spending bill is just another move receiving pushback and not just from Democrats on one side of the aisle.

Just days after the Tesla CEO officially left his position as the director of DOGE, Elon Musk took to social media calling the “massive, outrageous, pork-filled” GOP bill a “disgusting abomination” on Tuesday (June 3). His colorful disapproval only adds to Black America’s past theories that the divorce between him and Trump would be messy.

I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore.



This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.



Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2025

For Black Americans, the bill’s cuts to food stamps and Medicaid– which the president previously promised he’d avoid– while giving tax cuts to the wealthiest– and whitest— Americans will be detrimental. Black communities nation-wide are still recovering from Trump’s Anti-DEI legislation and the ongoing immigration crisis, and Trump’s bill only promises to widen the economic gap in the country while adding $4 trillion to the national debt.

Folks online didn’t have any sympathy for Musk’s change of support for Trump. @doctuh_p wrote, “Now that he’s been ousted he’s trying to find his way back into the good graces of the public. I know a stunt queen when I see one.”

Another user, @cwebbonline, tweeted, “The guy who pocketed billions in subsidies, dodges taxes, and plays shadow cabinet with Trump is suddenly clutching his pearls?”

The guy who pocketed billions in subsidies, dodges taxes, and plays shadow cabinet with Trump is suddenly clutching his pearls?



Elon Musk lashing out at Trump’s big beautiful bill – “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled… pic.twitter.com/KeLBWigUet — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) June 3, 2025

But outside of critiques about the bill, bold Republicans leaders haven’t shied away from calling the president out. Ala. Rep. Gary Palmer said in February, lawmakers “need to remind” Trump that “Congress has a role” in governing the country. “Not only does he need to work with Congress,” he continued. “In some of these, he has to work with Congress.”

Although it might not seem like complete disapproval, it’s more than many of his colleagues have addressed in the past. Ohio Rep. Troy Balderson told his own district that the president’s blitz of executive orders was “getting out of control,” according to the Columbus Dispatch. Trump has signed over 150 orders in his second term so far. Balderson added, “Congress has to decide whether or not the Department of Education goes away. Not the president, not Elon Musk. Congress decides.”

Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 10, 2025

Maine Sen. Susan Collins previously said the White House has “gone too far” by allowing Musk to lead in the White House, according to MSNBC. Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley also criticized Trump’s firing 18 inspectors general.

Trump’s decision for Musk to head DOGE is when many republicans began reevaluating their support for the president. The list of Trump’s Republican critics isn’t long, but it is notable enough for Americans to start paying attention. As Trump continues to transform the government, some of his peers are waking up.

As far as the GOP’s massive House bill. Republicans gave themselves one month to get it passed and to the president. The deadline falls on July 4, which is ironically Independence Day.