13 Myths And Truths About The Civil Rights Movement

Even though Martin Luther King Jr. stood at the center of the Civil Rights Movement, he was feared and hated by white people—which was only exacerbated after he spoke out against the Vietnam War. According to one account, President Lyndon B. Johnson allegedly said, “What is that goddamned n**ger preacher doing to me? We gave him the Civil Rights Act of 1964, we gave him the Voting Rights Act of 1965, we gave him the War on Poverty. What more does he want?”