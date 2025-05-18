Usher's Funniest, Freakiest Cherry-Feeding Concert Serenade Moments

Usher has long been the “King of R&B” and the object of desire for women almost everywhere for decades, but his Las Vegas residency and recent tour have elevated him to legendary status. Thanks to his steamy serenades and sensual cherry feedings specifically, the “There Goes My Baby” performer’s shows have become a masterclass in flirtatious showmanship.

Whether he’s getting hot and heavy with a fan or giving a sultry serenade to a fellow celeb, these hilarious and often pearl clutching interactions have become viral sensations. (And if we’re honest, it makes us a little jealous. We like cherries too, Usher!!)

Considering that he just wrapped his “Past, Present, Future” tour, we thought it’d be fun to take a look back at some of his most memorable, “cherry” moments and serenades. From Keke Palmer’s controversial appearance to Sabrina Carpenter’s Met Gala cherry tease, let these fun times remind you why we’ll forever call him Mr. U-S-H-E-R R-A-Y-M-O-N-D.

Keep reading to get into the goodness!