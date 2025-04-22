Usher is Getting Dragged For This 'Diva' Moment Caught on Camera, But Was He Wrong...?

Usher just wrapped up his “Past Present Future” tour in America, and is now venturing into Europe. Many of his next few dates, including stops in Amsterdam, Berlin, and London, are sold out. He released a new album, “Coming Home,” performed at Super Bowl LVIII, and often goes viral for his lustful cherry-feeding trope at his concerts. But it’s what he did off the stage that has some folks scratching their heads in confusion.

Gabrielle Dennis Talks ‘The Big Door Prize’ & What She’d Like Her ‘Life Potential’ To Be CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gabrielle Dennis Talks ‘The Big Door Prize’ & What She’d Like Her ‘Life Potential’ To Be

In a video posted on Instagram on April 21, Usher is being called out for being a “diva.” It all started when the “Burn” singer was recently caught on camera walking out of the Baccarat Boutique hotel in Paris.

Advertisement

Dressed in all black, he was walking down a long corridor with a female companion, who walked in front of him and out the two front doors. Usher followed behind her, but stopped once he reached the door. But while holding the door open, Usher refused to walk through it. He can be seen turning back to a doorman, saying something that can’t be made out, immediately prompting the doorman to run to the singer’s aide. The man then held the door open for the singer — the same door Usher was already holding open. It was only after the door was held for him did he proceed to walk out, welcomed by flashes of paparazzi cameras and excited fans.

Advertisement

After the video went viral, social media was divided. Many called the 46-year-old “rude,” asking, “Who does he think he is?”

Advertisement

“The least he could have done would have been to open the door for the woman accompanying him or ask the employee to do so,” one person reasoned. “The guy is incapable of thinking of opening the door for the girl who is with him but demands that it be held for him: what a f***ing diva.”

Someone else called out the original poster who they say was “trying to find a reason like everyone else to hate! This man has earned the respect & the door man is there to open & hold the door! Smh.” Someone else declared, “A little humility wouldn’t hurt him. I find it detestable, he poops like everyone else,” while someone else called him “a huge idiot” and how that’s the very reason why “we should never glorify anyone.”

Advertisement

Others didn’t think the father of four was being extra... at all.

“Cringe? thats in his job title,” one person wrote in the Instagram’s comments defending Usher. “If I’m paying the type of money per night he’s paying to stay there- I want the door held open for me too. When you stay at 5 star hotel, you’re paying for the services they’re suppose to provide. Holding doors open is one of them,” another person wrote. One person argued: “As a retired doorman, I could not imagine not rushing to open the door for usher in his guest 😂 not only is it your only job but like the tip could go crazy with smiling alone.”

Advertisement

Usher completed a 10 night residency at London’s O2 Arena before performing in Paris.