All The Tea Behind Michael Jackson's Iconic "Thriller," the Best Selling Album of All Time

Michael Jackson was already a superstar in 1982, after years of performing with his brothers as part of the chart-topping groups The Jackson 5 and The Jacksons. But after falling relatively flat with a few so-so solo projects, he found success with the disco-inspired album “Off the Wall” in 1979.

Advertisement

Three years later, Jackson was looking to outdo himself with his follow-up album and enlisted the help of Quincy Jones to help him create what we know and love as “Thriller.” The album was a certified hit, spending 37 weeks at number one on the charts and producing seven top 10 singles. Over 40 years after its November 1982 release, “Thriller” has sold over 70 million copies worldwide.

In honor of Michael Jackson’s record-breaking success, we’re looking at the story behind the making of the musical masterpiece that is “Thriller.”