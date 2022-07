R. Kelly’s was meteoric, but his fall was disgraceful. At one time, Kelly was one of the most successful and popular singers and songwriters in R&B. But, he became one of the most well-known examples of a celebrity using his power to take advantage of others and as a result, he was convicted of nine counts of racketeering and sex trafficking and was sentenced to 30 years in prison because of it.

Here’s his rise and fall.