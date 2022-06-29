Here it is, R. Kelly’s fate in prison is about to be determined. The disgraced singer, who was found guilty of all nine charges including sex trafficking and racketeering back in September 2021 in federal court, may be sentenced to decades in prison on Wednesday during his sentencing hearing, according to CNN.

Prosecuting attorneys in New York have suggested that Kelly be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison, arguing that the public needs to be protected from further crimes in the future.

Kelly’s attorneys have argued that the R&B singer should be sentenced to no more than 10 years and that anything more than 25 years is unnecessary and would be the same as giving him a life sentence, according to CNN.

They have also used court documents that show details about Kelly’s childhood abuse to argue for a shorter sentence.

More from CNN:

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, wore a tan prison uniform, dark-rimmed glasses and a black mask at Wednesday’s hearing, which survivors in the case also attended. The court is expected to hear impact statements from seven of Kelly’s victims, after which US District Court Judge Ann Donnelly will hand down Kelly’s sentence, possibly including a fine.

During Kelly’s criminal trial in September, the singer was convicted on one charge of racketeering and eight counts of violation of the Mann Act, a federal sex-trafficking law that criminalizes “the transportation of ‘any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose.’”

Kelly’s attorneys made outlandish closing arguments in his defense including comparing him to Martin Luther King Jr., Hugh Hefner and Mike Pence.

The criminal trial saw witnesses speak about how they were sexually abused by Kelly and hear from people who were involved in organizing the marriage between the Chicago singer and Aaliyah in 1994 when she was 15 years old, according to CNN.