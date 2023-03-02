The Right Way to Compare the Two Black Icons, Beyoncé and Rihanna

The tired debate about who is better, Beyoncé and Rihanna should be abolished. It’s Women’s History Month and we want to compare these two stars the right way, by highlighting how successful and similar they are.
Beyoncé the Businesswoman
Beyoncé first started IVY Park as an activewear line with Topshop in 2016, gained full ownership in 2018, and moved to team up with Adidas in 2019. When the line first dropped with Adidas, it was heavily sought after, selling out online. In 2010, Beyoncé became the founder of Parkwood entertainment, which is the sister duo, Chloe x Halle’s music label.
Rihanna the Businesswoman
The “Where Have You Been” singer founded Fenty Beauty in 2017 and Savage X Fenty the following year. Both of the brands have contributed to her billionaire status.
Motherhood
Beyoncé has performed during both of her pregnancies. She revealed she was pregnant with her first child, Blue Ivy, while performing at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. She performed pregnant with twins at the 2017 Grammy Awards.
Motherhood
Rihanna is a mother of one son, whose name is yet to be revealed, and surprised 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show watchers by showing off her baby bump for baby number two!
British Vogue Photoshoot
Beyoncé’s July 2022 cover of British Vogue teased her next era of music and life, preparing us for the release of the Grammy Award-winning album, Renaissance.
British Vogue Photoshoot
Rihanna’s British Vogue cover photos and interview for March 2023 were released only three days after the “Diamond” performer’s Super Bowl Halftime performance. The interview covers motherhood, the possibility of new music, and more.
Song for Award-Nominated Movie
Beyoncé recorded the song “Be Alive” for King Richard in 2021. Not only did she perform the song for the opening of the 2022 Grammy Awards, but the song was nominated for an Academy Award, Critics’ Choice Award, Golden Globe, and a Grammy.
Song for Award-Nominated Movie
The billionaire recorded the multi-award-nominated single “Lift Me Up” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. She will be singing the song live for the 2023 Academy Awards ceremony.
In a Power Couple
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are one of the most famous couples in the entertainment business being successful individually and together.
In a Power Couple
Rapper A$AP Rocky confirmed that he and Rihanna were dating in May 2021. The two musicians have performed together before and continue to support each other’s music and business ventures.
Most Anticipated Music
Beyoncé is famous for having some of the most anticipated music in the business. Not many artists can release music without any promotions (her fifth studio album, Beyoncé 2008) and hit music charts, but Beyoncé can! Her 2023 Renaissance tour announcement and ticket sales prove that people will do anything to see her perform.
Most Anticipated Music
Rihanna’s Navy (the name of her fanbase) has been dying for a new album and a tour from her since 2016. Her Super Bowl Halftime performance proved that she hasn’t lost her performance flair. She said in her British Vogue interview that she wants to release an album this year, so fingers crossed that the mother of two-to-be drops some new hits!
Record Breaker
Beyoncé broke the record for winning the most Grammys in history at the 2023 Grammy Awards having 32 in total.
Record Holder
Forbes announced that Rihanna is America’s youngest self-made billionaire in 2022, mostly from her stake and involvement in Fenty Beauty. She was also named the richest woman in music as of 2022.