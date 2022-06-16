OK, ladies, (and gentlemen and gender non-conforming folks), now let’s get in formation—because Beyoncé has just revealed that her new album is dropping this summer!



According to Complex, overnight on Wednesday, the Black Is King singer revealed the name and release date for her forthcoming seventh studio album. The 16-track project will be called Renaissance and is expected to be available to the public on July 29. What’s also interesting to note is that per a tweet sent out by Tidal, the streaming platform formerly owned by Jay-Z, the album is accompanied by the phrase “act i”—which could infer that there will be subsequent acts after this initial release.

In addition to the announcement, fans were also treated to not one, not two, not three, but FOUR album merch drops that take the form of four “mystery box” sets that include a different T-shirt in each, a CD, a 28-page photo booklet, and a mini-poster. (Now I don’t know who’s still walking around out here with a portable CD player in the year of our Lord 2022, but where there’s a Beyoncé album, there’s a way. Or however, that saying goes.) Per the official site, there’s no way of knowing what the shirts nor the booklet or the poster will look like, but let’s face it: at $39.99, does it really matter? IT’S BEYONCE AFTER ALL.

And as if news of a new album and mystery merch weren’t enough, on Thursday, British Vogue revealed that Queen Bey is ruling and reigning on its forthcoming July 2022 Issue.

OK, we have to pause here to take in the beauty of this shot and the rest of the ones included in the spread because MY OH MY. It’s giving opulence. It’s giving disco chic. It’s giving futuristic slay. It’s giving rock goddess. Who is doing it better out here?? I digress.

Speaking and spending time with British Vogue’s EIC Edward Enninful, Beyoncé gives him and—by consequence—the rest of us, a sneak peek into just what we can expect from her musically this summer.

British Vogue with more:

Instantly, a wall of sound hits me. Soaring vocals and fierce beats combine and in a split second I’m transported back to the clubs of my youth. I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent. I sit back, after the wave, absorbing it all.

Wow. Wow. WOW. If this small description, these fabulous pics and mystery merch drops are any indication about what’s to come, then color me excited, inspired, thrilled and in awe. Beyoncé cometh y’all, y’all better get ready!

To read the full story, head on over to vogue.co.uk. To get your hands on one of the four mystery boxes, go to shop.beyonce.com.