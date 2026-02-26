Oscars 2026: The Most Iconic Black Celeb Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Frank Micelotta/GettyImages; Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

As the 2026 Academy Awards nears on March 15, we thought it’d be fun to take a look back at the top Oscars red carpet fits from our favorite Black celebs over the years!

Whether it’s Halle Berry’s gorgeous cranberry Elie Saab gown she wore the night she made history and won, Spike Lee’s Kobe Bryant-inspired purple and gold suit, or Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s heavenly light blue gown, let’s take a look back at some of the best Oscars looks ever!

2021: Angela Bassett

THE OSCARS® – The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and international locations via satellite. (ABC via Getty Images)

“Queen Mother” Angela Bassett never disappoints on a red carpet and thankfully for all of us, she served red realness and looked every bit of regal at the 2021 Oscars!

2024: Da’Vine Joy Randolph

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

This Cinderalla blue was the perfect choice for Da’Vine Joy Randolph, she looked like an absolute princess when she won her Oscar later that night!

2019: Michael B. Jordan (and His Mom)

THE OSCARS- The 91st Oscars broadcasts live on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and will be televised live on the Walt Disney Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. (Rick Rowell via Getty Images)

It was one thing for Michael B. Jordan to pop out in this crushed velvet, cobalt blue suit at the Oscars, but his look got turned all the way up when his mom Donna Jordan stepped alongside him! What a duo!

2018: Chadwick Boseman

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Chadwick Boseman attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

One thing about Chadwick Boseman, he was always going to step and come correct on a red carpet. And that’s exactly what he did at the 2018 Oscars!

2020: Spike Lee

THE OSCARS® – The 92nd Oscars® broadcasts live on Sunday, Feb. 9,2020 at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on The ABC Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. (CRAIG SJODIN via Getty Images) SPIKE LEE

Even though Spike Lee wore a purple suit a year prior when he won the Oscar for “BlacKkKlansmen,” his purple and gold suit in 2020 was fitting as it paid homage to Kobe Bryant, who’d passed away just days before the ceremony.

2002: Halle Berry

Photo: Getty Images KMazur / Contributor

Halle Berry won the historic Academy Award for Best Actress in this iconic Elie Saab gown with a sheer bodice, flower design across the chest, and deep red skirt.

2021: Regina King

Photo: Getty Images ABC / Contributor

Regina King stunned in this angelic blue Louis Vuitton gown covered in beading and sleeves resembling butterfly wings.

2019: Billy Porter

Photo: Getty Images Dan MacMedan / Contributor

Billy Porter wore one of the most viral fashion moments in 2019, a Christian Siriano tuxedo dress.

1969: Diahann Carroll

Photo: Getty Images ABC Photo Archives / Contributor

Singer and actress Diahann Carroll resembled an angel in this pink floor-length dress with a sheer diamond studded overlay.

2005: Beyoncé

Photo: Getty Images Steve Granitz / Contributor

Beyoncé was extra snatched in this timeless velvet, strapless Atelier Versace gown, and chunky shoulder-length earrings.

2021: Colman Domingo

Photo: Getty Images Pool / Pool

Actor Colman Domingo wore this bright pink Atelier Versace suit to the 2021 Academy Awards. Finally, a man wearing a color other than black!

2022: Ariana DeBose

Photo: Getty Images David Livingston / Stringer

Ariana DeBose made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win Best Supporting Actress at the 2022 Oscars dressed in this red Valentino three-piece set!

1982: Diana Ross

Photo: Getty Images Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer

The fashionista Diana Ross arrived on the red carpet in this red dress with sheer cutouts, red, sparkly fringe, and white fur over her shoulder for the 1982 Academy Awards.

2015: Lupita Nyong’o

Photo: Getty Images Dan MacMedan / Contributor

Lupita Nyong’o wore this gorgeous 6,000 pearl dress by Calvin Klein to the 2015 Oscars. Unfortunately, the $150,000 dress was allegedly stolen from her hotel days after the ceremony and mysteriously found two days after it was reported stolen.

2020: Cynthia Erivo

Photo: Getty Images Amy Sussman / Staff

Cynthia Erivo looked like a princess in this white and bejewled Versace gown at the 2020 Academy Awards. The chunky rings and blonde hair were the perfect touches of detail!

1982: Debbie Allen

Photo: Getty Images ABC Photo Archives / Contributor

Debbie Allen’s pink dress for the 1982 Oscars is the poster example of the 80s with the shoulder pads, high neck, thigh slit and cascading jewels!

2019: Mahershala Ali

Photo: Getty Images Future Publishing / Contributor

Mahershala Ali won the 2019 Oscar for Best Supporting Actors while wearing this paisley print black and gray jacket and suit pants by Ermenegildo Zegna XXX. He also wore a black kufi hat.

2021: H.E.R.

Photo: Getty Images Handout / Handout

H.E.R. won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 2021 awards ceremony after walking the red carpet in this purple jumpsuit by Peter Dundas, paying homage to Prince.

1994: Whitney Houston

Photo: Getty Images Frank Trapper / Contributor

Whitney Houston ditched the traditional gown for the 1994 Oscars red carpet and wore a cream pantsuit and matching choker necklace!

2015: Zendaya

Photo: Getty Images Steve Granitz / Contributor

Zendaya attended her first Oscars ceremony wearing this gorgeous off-the-shoulder gown by Vivienne Westwood. Her faux locs caused a ruckus on the carpet as one fashion commentator made racially-insensitive remarks about the hairdo.

1991: Michael Jackson

Photo: Getty Images Ron Galella / Contributor

Michael Jackson arrived on the 1991 Oscars red carpet as Madonna’s date wearing his signature style of gloves and bedazzled garments from head to toe.

2016: Kerry Washington

Photo: Getty Images Steve Granitz / Contributor

Kerry Washington’s Versace dress for the 2016 Academy Awards is to die for! Props to her hairstylist for the updo to show off the striking earrings.

1970: Lola Falana

Photo: Getty Images Ron Galella / Contributor

Lola Falana’s look for the 1970 Oscars was the drama we are always begging celebrities to give us! She wore this fluffy fur piece over her dress, big false eyelashes and a huge curly afro. She is standing next to Sammy Davis Jr. whose giant collar, black vest, and necklace were a fashion statement as well!

2013: Zoe Saldana

Photo: Getty Images Jeffrey Mayer / Contributor

Actress Zoe Saldana’s gray, strapless Alexis Mabille Couture dress with ombré pattern to black was one of the best dresses of the evening. The belt detail was a common accessory for all dresses at the time.

2017: Viola Davis

Photo: Getty Images Steve Granitz / Contributor

This Armani Privé gown may be one of Viola Davis’ best red carpet looks! The shade of red and shape of the dress are classic, bold, and absolutely stunning.

2020: Janelle Monáe

Photo: Getty Images Kevin Mazur / Contributor

Janelle Monáe looked like a literal star in this bedazzled fit and flare silver gown by Ralph Lauren for the 2020 Oscars red carpet.

2022: Zendaya

Photo: Getty Images David Livingston / Stringer

Zendaya shut down the 2022 Academy Awards red carpet wearing this two piece outfit by Valentino. She also added these bracelets traveling up her arms for a touch of uniqueness. Love it!

2014: Lupita Nyong’o

Photo: Getty Images Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

Lupita Nyong’o accepted her first Academy Award, Best Supporting Actress, at the 2014 ceremony while looking like a Disney princess in this baby blue Prada gown. Absolutely breathtaking!

2003: Halle Berry

Photo: Getty Images Steve Granitz / Contributor

Halle Berry owned the red carpets in the early 2000s and the 2003 Oscars was no exception! Berry wore this gold, sheer, one-strap gown by Elie Saab.

2019: Regina King

Photo: Getty Images Steve Granitz / Contributor

We love a high slit gown, right everybody? Well, Regina King’s white, strapless Oscar de la Renta gown with Chopard jewelry were the perfect ensemble for a new Oscar winner! She won the trophy for Best Supporting Actress in 2019.

2019: Ruth E. Carter

Photo: Getty Images Steve Granitz / Contributor

Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter looked like a queen wearing this B. Michael Couture gown to the 2019 Academy Awards ceremony.

2021: Lakeith Stanfield

Photo: Getty Images Pool / Pool

Lakeith Stanfield went the nontraditional route and wore a womenswear Saint Laurent jumpsuit to the 2021 Oscars ceremony!

2021: Andra Day

Photo: Getty Images Handout / Handout

Singer and actress Andra Day looked like the Oscar award itself in this gold Vera Wang gown with cutouts and a slit up to her hip. Love the natural hair updo as well!

2022: Queen Latifah

Photo: Getty Images Jeff Kravitz / Contributor

Queen Latifah owned the color yellow, shining like the sun in this Pamella Roland outfit on the 2022 Academy Awards red carpet.

2022: Laverne Cox

Photo: Getty Images Mike Coppola / Staff

One thing about Laverne Cox is that she will always serve one of the best looks on every carpet she walks! This all black strapless gown with a puffy cape by August Getty Atelier is a fabulous look!

