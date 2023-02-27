Angela Bassett Reached Out to Ariana DeBose After BAFTA Rap Backlash

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

There were a lot of opinions on Ariana DeBose’s much-talked-about BAFTA rap. But, let’s be honest: there’s only one that actually matters, and that’s Angela Bassett—especially since t he West Side Story star’s “Angela Bassett did the thing” line has become a viral sensation. In fact, the 9-1-1 star even referenced it while accepting the award for Entertainer of the Year at Saturday’s 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards.

No One Entertained Us More This Year Than Angela Thee Bassett! | NAACP Image Awards ‘23

While walking the red carpet before the show, Bassett told Variety that she contacted DeBose after the rap received mixed reactions online .

“I DM’d her last night. I did. It was beautiful,” the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Oscar nominee said. “I just wanted to make sure she was okay because, you know, it’s a lot of attention. And she is A-Okay.”

On Saturday, DeBose reacted to the craziness on Instagram, writing, “The internet is wild y’all! Appreciate all the love.”

According to Variety, the Oscar winner is set to play the London Palladium on April 1, a date she said “is not a joke” during a recent appearance on Zoe Ball’s BBC radio show. “I know there are many reasons you might think it’s a joke, it’s not,” DeBose added. In the interview, she also teased what to expect from the show, hinting that guests might get an encore of the BAFTA rap.

“[The show] allows you to get to know me so I might be spilling a little tea, maybe I’ll be talking about some experiences I had during awards season,” she said. “Who knows, I might even open the show with the BAFTA rap because you know you want to hear it again.”

Whether you liked the rap or not, you have to admire how DeBose has turned the situation into a positive one . She’s owning it and has created an entirely new narrative about the infamous moment. That’s the mark of a true entertainer.