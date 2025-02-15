The Messy Story Behind Serena Williams Crip Walking At The Super Bowl, The Symbolism Of Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Performance, Jon Batiste’s Emotional Super Bowl Tribute To His Wife, Spike Lee Explains Kendrick Lamar’s ‘40 Acres and a Mule’ Line And More

2 / 12
Here’s the Real Story Behind Serena Williams Crip Walking With Kendrick at the 2025 Super Bowl...and it’s Messy
Seeing Serena Williams pop up as a special guest during Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance may have caught a lot of people by surprise. But, if you're tapped in with the culture and the history—then it really shouldn't have. - Shanelle Genai
The Complete Breakdown of the Symbolism, References in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Whether he's filming a music video or writing a song, Kendrick Lamar is always deeper than most of us. And, that's what made his Super Bowl Halftime performance so exciting and controversial. It was layered with easter eggs that only Black people and true fans would understand. - Noah A. McGee
Jon Batiste’s Tribute To His Wife During Super Bowl National Anthem Performance Will Make You Emotional
On Sunday, Jon Batiste's Super Bowl performance was a hit for all the right reasons: he debuted new music and delivered a creative rendition "The Star-Spangled Banner." Batiste also honored his wife by putting a spotlight on her unique talent. - Candace McDuffie
Since the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs was a demolition, many people have spent the day after the Super Bowl arguing about Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance. While many people in the Black community found it enjoyable, some Black viewers weren't afraid to criticize the Compton rapper's show. - Noah A. McGee
While Kendrick Lamar's hit songs "Not Like Us" and "luther" may be climbing the charts following his epic 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performance, there's one bar that many are still puzzled by. Thankfully we—and Spike Lee—have an answer for you. - Shanelle Genai
Drake has lost a lot of things in the last year: He lost the battle with Kendrick Lamar, which basically ended once the Compton rapper dropped "Not Like Us". He lost the internet, which had a blast making the Toronto rapper the butt of every joke and meme. - Noah A. McGee
Kanye West has once again went viral for a series of online rants in which he praised Hitler and claimed that he was a "Nazi." But he keeps managing to set the bar even lower, as he also expressed support for fallen mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs over the weekend at the expense of his most famous victim. - Candace McDuffie
Where Was Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Son Sir Carter During the Super Bowl?? The Internet Wants to Know Why We Never See Him
While the Philadelphia Eagles may have walked away with the win at the 2025 Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, it was the special appearance by Jay-Z and his famous daughters —Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter — which stole the show. - Shanelle Genai
You Won’t Believe the Reason Why This ‘High School Musical’ Movie is Monique Coleman’s All Time Favorite
Monique Coleman spills about her first time executive producing for Lifetime’s “Trapped in the Spotlight.”
Roy Wood Jr. explains the meaning behind the name of his Hulu special ‘Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flower.’