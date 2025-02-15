The Other Black Girl & The Start of NFL Season Are Our TV Picks This Week
The Messy Story Behind Serena Williams Crip Walking At The Super Bowl, The Symbolism Of Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Performance, Jon Batiste’s Emotional Super Bowl Tribute To His Wife, Spike Lee Explains Kendrick Lamar’s ‘40 Acres and a Mule’ Line And More

Entertainment

The Messy Story Behind Serena Williams Crip Walking At The Super Bowl, The Symbolism Of Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Performance, Jon Batiste’s Emotional Super Bowl Tribute To His Wife, Spike Lee Explains Kendrick Lamar’s ‘40 Acres and a Mule’ Line And More

The Root's most popular entertainment stories from the week.

Image for article titled The Messy Story Behind Serena Williams Crip Walking At The Super Bowl, The Symbolism Of Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Performance, Jon Batiste’s Emotional Super Bowl Tribute To His Wife, Spike Lee Explains Kendrick Lamar’s ‘40 Acres and a Mule’ Line And More
Photo: Kevin Mazur for Roc Nation (Getty Images), Gregory Shamus (Getty Images), Christopher Polk (Getty Images), Chris Graythen (Getty Images), Elsa; Kevin Mazur for Roc Nation (Getty Images), Al Bello // Prince Williams/Wireimage // Samir Hussein/WireImage (Getty Images), Screenshot: YouTube/CNN, TikTok: Beyonce Access
Here’s the Real Story Behind Serena Williams Crip Walking With Kendrick at the 2025 Super Bowl...and it’s Messy

Serena Williams performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Kevin Mazur for Roc Nation (Getty Images)

Seeing Serena Williams pop up as a special guest during Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance may have caught a lot of people by surprise. But, if you’re tapped in with the culture and the history—then it really shouldn’t have. - Shanelle Genai Read More

The Complete Breakdown of the Symbolism, References in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The Complete Breakdown of the Symbolism, References in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Image for article titled The Messy Story Behind Serena Williams Crip Walking At The Super Bowl, The Symbolism Of Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Performance, Jon Batiste’s Emotional Super Bowl Tribute To His Wife, Spike Lee Explains Kendrick Lamar’s ‘40 Acres and a Mule’ Line And More
Photo: Gregory Shamus (Getty Images)

Whether he’s filming a music video or writing a song, Kendrick Lamar is always deeper than most of us. And, that’s what made his Super Bowl Halftime performance so exciting and controversial. It was layered with easter eggs that only Black people and true fans would understand. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Jon Batiste’s Tribute To His Wife During Super Bowl National Anthem Performance Will Make You Emotional

Jon Batiste’s Tribute To His Wife During Super Bowl National Anthem Performance Will Make You Emotional

Image for article titled The Messy Story Behind Serena Williams Crip Walking At The Super Bowl, The Symbolism Of Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Performance, Jon Batiste’s Emotional Super Bowl Tribute To His Wife, Spike Lee Explains Kendrick Lamar’s ‘40 Acres and a Mule’ Line And More
Photo: Christopher Polk (Getty Images)

On Sunday, Jon Batiste’s Super Bowl performance was a hit for all the right reasons: he debuted new music and delivered a creative rendition “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Batiste also honored his wife by putting a spotlight on her unique talent. - Candace McDuffie Read More

Not All Black Folks Loved Kendrick’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance...Here’s Why

Not All Black Folks Loved Kendrick’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance...Here’s Why

Image for article titled The Messy Story Behind Serena Williams Crip Walking At The Super Bowl, The Symbolism Of Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Performance, Jon Batiste’s Emotional Super Bowl Tribute To His Wife, Spike Lee Explains Kendrick Lamar’s ‘40 Acres and a Mule’ Line And More
Photo: Chris Graythen (Getty Images)

Since the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs was a demolition, many people have spent the day after the Super Bowl arguing about Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance. While many people in the Black community found it enjoyable, some Black viewers weren’t afraid to criticize the Compton rapper’s show. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘40 Acres and a Mule’ Line at 2025 Super Bowl is Explained By Spike Lee

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘40 Acres and a Mule’ Line at 2025 Super Bowl is Explained By Spike Lee

Spike Lee, left; Kendrick Lamar.
Photo: Elsa; Kevin Mazur for Roc Nation (Getty Images)

While Kendrick Lamar’s hit songs “Not Like Us” and “luther” may be climbing the charts following his epic 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performance, there’s one bar that many are still puzzled by. Thankfully we—and Spike Lee—have an answer for you. - Shanelle Genai Read More

All the Celebrity ‘Friends’ Drake Lost Through His Beef With Kendrick Lamar

All the Celebrity ‘Friends’ Drake Lost Through His Beef With Kendrick Lamar

Image for article titled The Messy Story Behind Serena Williams Crip Walking At The Super Bowl, The Symbolism Of Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Performance, Jon Batiste’s Emotional Super Bowl Tribute To His Wife, Spike Lee Explains Kendrick Lamar’s ‘40 Acres and a Mule’ Line And More
Photo: Al Bello // Prince Williams/Wireimage // Samir Hussein/WireImage (Getty Images)

Drake has lost a lot of things in the last year: He lost the battle with Kendrick Lamar, which basically ended once the Compton rapper dropped “Not Like Us”. He lost the internet, which had a blast making the Toronto rapper the butt of every joke and meme. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Kanye Made Sickening Tweets About Cassie and Diddy, But This Move Might Be Too Far Even For Him...

Kanye Made Sickening Tweets About Cassie and Diddy, But This Move Might Be Too Far Even For Him...

Image for article titled The Messy Story Behind Serena Williams Crip Walking At The Super Bowl, The Symbolism Of Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Performance, Jon Batiste’s Emotional Super Bowl Tribute To His Wife, Spike Lee Explains Kendrick Lamar’s ‘40 Acres and a Mule’ Line And More
Screenshot: YouTube/CNN

Kanye West has once again went viral for a series of online rants in which he praised Hitler and claimed that he was a “Nazi.” But he keeps managing to set the bar even lower, as he also expressed support for fallen mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs over the weekend at the expense of his most famous victim. - Candace McDuffie Read More

Where Was Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Son Sir Carter During the Super Bowl?? The Internet Wants to Know Why We Never See Him

Where Was Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Son Sir Carter During the Super Bowl?? The Internet Wants to Know Why We Never See Him

Image for article titled The Messy Story Behind Serena Williams Crip Walking At The Super Bowl, The Symbolism Of Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Performance, Jon Batiste’s Emotional Super Bowl Tribute To His Wife, Spike Lee Explains Kendrick Lamar’s ‘40 Acres and a Mule’ Line And More
Screenshot: TikTok: Beyonce Access

While the Philadelphia Eagles may have walked away with the win at the 2025 Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, it was the special appearance by Jay-Z and his famous daughters —Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter — which stole the show. - Shanelle Genai Read More

You Won’t Believe the Reason Why This ‘High School Musical’ Movie is Monique Coleman’s All Time Favorite

You Won’t Believe the Reason Why This ‘High School Musical’ Movie is Monique Coleman’s All Time Favorite

That's So Random With Monique Coleman
Monique Coleman spills about her first time executive producing for Lifetime’s “Trapped in the Spotlight.”

Roy Wood Jr. On Why Automated Checkout Lines Are Getting On Our Last Nerve

Roy Wood Jr. On Why Automated Checkout Lines Are Getting On Our Last Nerve

That's So Random With Roy Wood Jr
Roy Wood Jr. explains the meaning behind the name of his Hulu special ‘Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flower.’

