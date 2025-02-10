Where Was Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Son Sir Carter During the Super Bowl?? The Internet Wants to Know Why We Never See Him

While the Philadelphia Eagles may have walked away with the win at the 2025 Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, it was the special appearance by Jay-Z and his famous daughters —Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter — which stole the show.

My Hip-Hop Story: Cedric The Entertainer On Jay-Z and His Indisputable Role In Shaping The Genre's Culture CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video My Hip-Hop Story: Cedric The Entertainer On Jay-Z's Indisputable Role In Shaping Our Culture

My Hip-Hop Story: Cedric The Entertainer On Jay-Z and His Indisputable Role In Shaping The Genre's Culture CC Share Subtitles Off

English My Hip-Hop Story: Cedric The Entertainer On Jay-Z's Indisputable Role In Shaping Our Culture

As seen in ample video footage across social media, the trio entered the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans a little before kickoff and treated fans and spectators to a truly adorable sight. While the eldest daughter Blue was calm, cool and collected (stunting with her Ciriaco leopard-print bag, mind you), it was Rumi who brought additional smiles to people’s faces as she waved in awe at the crowd and even gave a bird-like move to show her support for the aforementioned team.

Advertisement

But as fans would later go on to express on social media, the notable absence of Rumi’s twin brother Sir (and their famous mother of course) had many wondering where he was and why we don’t regularly see him out and about as much like his other siblings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Where is Sir Carter? I always see the girls but never him. Weird,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“Yall be like “where’s Sir Carter?” I’m telling yall he is bad as hell and that’s why yall don’t be seeing him,” theorized one other user.

Advertisement

“Where is Sir Carter? I wanna see him too. They always take the girls out,” another user questioned.

Advertisement

On TikTok, similar sentiments and questions were echoed.

“Like we never see Sir Carter,” wrote one user in the comments section of a video of the famous family on the NFL’s official TikTok page.

Advertisement

“Sir is never outside,” said commented another with a different user offering an alleged explantion: “I think Sir is on the spectrum. The few times we did see him something wasn’t right.”

Advertisement

Added another: “They say he doesn’t like crowds and attention, that’s why.”



While it’s really none of our business as to where Sir was, his alleged mental condition or why his parents choose not to put him the limelight like his sisters, it is interesting that we’ve gone all this time and only gotten a few glimpses of the young son.

Advertisement

Regardless, if and when Bey and Jay decide to give us fans more insight into their youngest child, that’s their choice to make. They’ve always been famously private and went through the ringer with criticism with Blue, so maybe by taking their time before really introducing Sir to the world on a bigger scale, they’re trying to mitigate or bypass additional talk for their children once again.