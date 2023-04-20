Here Are The Finest NBA Players

Here Are The Finest NBA Players

Another year, another playoff. From LeBron James to Klay Thompson, these are the ballers who have kept us glued to the screen through time.

By Amira Castilla

Amira Castilla
Image for article titled Here Are The Finest NBA Players
Photo: THE HAPA BLONDE / Contributor (Getty Images), AP Photo/Darren Yamashita, Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The NBA Playoffs are here and we can’t wait to watch some of the finest men in the NBA fight for that trophy! Here are some of the best-looking players, in our opinion, that we look(ed) forward to seeing week-to-week!

Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade

Image for article titled Here Are The Finest NBA Players
Photo: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Amy Sussman/GA / Contributor (Getty Images)

Although Dwyane Wade retired from the NBA in the 2019 season, he’s been one of the best-looking players in recent seasons. Wade played for the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Chicago Bulls.

Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson

Image for article titled Here Are The Finest NBA Players
Photo: AP Photo/Brandon Dill (AP)

Klay Thompson has been eye candy for all 10 seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors. He’s also one of the richest players in the league as of 2022!

Iman Shumpert

Iman Shumpert

Image for article titled Here Are The Finest NBA Players
Photo: AP Photo/Tony Dejak (AP)

Singer and actress Teyana Taylor’s husband, Iman Shumpert, is now retired from the NBA after playing for 5 different teams, but he was always a pleasure to watch. He also gained many fans after winning season 30 of Dancing With the Stars.

Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma

Image for article titled Here Are The Finest NBA Players
Photo: AP Photo/Matt Slocum (AP)

It’s no surprise that Kyle Kuzma is dating supermodel Winnie Harlow, this man is fine! Kuzma currently plays for the Washington Wizards.

Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole

Image for article titled Here Are The Finest NBA Players
Photo: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu (AP)

23-year-old Jordan Poole plays for the Warriors and has been all the rage amongst younger NBA fans! I mean, look at him!

LeBron James

LeBron James

Image for article titled Here Are The Finest NBA Players
Photo: AP Photo/Michael Wyke (AP), zz/GOTPAP/STAR MAX/IPx (AP)

LeBron James is a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, a billionaire, and is considered by many to be the best NBA player of all time. Now that’s attractive!

Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin

Image for article titled Here Are The Finest NBA Players
Photo: AP Photo/Charles Krupa (AP)

Blake Griffin is on his twelfth season of playing for the NBA and has been our eye candy for years!

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler

Image for article titled Here Are The Finest NBA Players
Photo: AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell (AP)

33-year-old Jimmy Butler is currently playing for the Miami Heat, the perfect team for him since he’s so hot! Get it?

Ja Morant

Ja Morant

Image for article titled Here Are The Finest NBA Players
Photo: AP Photo/David Zalubowski (AP)

Ja Morant is a 23-year-old NBA newbie and ruffled a few feathers in his brief time on the court, but he has attracted the younger crowd! What a cutie!

Ochai Agbaji

Ochai Agbaji

Image for article titled Here Are The Finest NBA Players
Photo: AP Photo/David Zalubowski (AP)

Ochai Agbaji is an NBA rookie for the Utah Jazz and has been turning heads with his looks in his first season.

Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons

Image for article titled Here Are The Finest NBA Players
Photo: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer (AP)

Ben Simmons stays boo’d up but we still love watching him run across the court for the Brooklyn Nets!

John Collins

John Collins

Image for article titled Here Are The Finest NBA Players
Photo: AP Photo/Michael Dwyer (AP)

John Collins is six foot nine and oh so fine! Collins has spent his entire career playing for the Atlanta Hawks.

Jalen Green

Jalen Green

Image for article titled Here Are The Finest NBA Players
Photo: AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman (AP)

The Houston Rockets’ Jalen Green is one of the younger NBA audience’s favorite players to watch! Cutie alert!

Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka

Image for article titled Here Are The Finest NBA Players
Photo: Sipa via AP Images (AP), AP Photo/Aaron Gash (AP)

Many people know Congolese-Spanish player Serge Ibaka as Angela Simmons and Keri Hilson’s ex-boyfriend, but he’s also one of the most stylish players in the league!

Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson

Image for article titled Here Are The Finest NBA Players
Photo: MEGA / Contributor (Getty Images) (Getty Images), AP Photo/Morry Gash (Getty Images)

Third-trimester Tristan Thompson is a relationship hopper, but we might know why, he’s a good-looking man! He is on his way to playing for the Los Angeles Lakers!

