Emmy Award Winner - 2022

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: 74th Emmy Awards

With two of Abbott Elementary’s spectacular women nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy, there were some questions about whether they would cancel each other out. However, it was Ralph’s time to shine, as she was finally rewarded for her singular talent. The pure joy and gratefulness in her acceptance speech was beautiful. It’s sure to be one of the most memorable wins in Emmy history.