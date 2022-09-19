Brand new Emmy-winner Sheryl Lee Ralph is still receiving well-deserved congratulations on her big win for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary.



According to People, the actress who played Deena Jones in the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls, literally received her flowers from the film’s Deena, superstar Beyoncé. In a video posted to Instagram, Ralph opened a card accompanied by a white and yellow bouquet and it read, “To the original Dreamgirl, sending you a beautiful congratulations. All my love, Beyoncé.”

The clip featured the song “Dreamgirls” and was captioned: “Every one has their own special dream and all your dreams can come true. Just look in the mirror and love what’s in front of you. Thank you @beyonce don’t forget to dream girls!”

Ralph is a bonafide legend who has starred on stage, TV and film. She’s also well known throughout the industry, which made her first-ever Emmy win such a beautiful moment. After being announced as the winner, she received an extended, well-deserved standing ovation, and celebrated with a song, like a true diva.

“To anyone who has ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you, this is what believing looks like,” she said while accepting her award. “This is what striving looks like. Don’t you ever, ever give up on you, because if you get a Quinta Brunson in your corner, if you get a husband like mine in your corner, children like mine in your corner and if you’ve got friends like me, everybody who voted for me, cheered for me loved me, thank you.”

Per Complex, Beyoncé wasn’t the only artist sending congrats to the actress/singer, as rapper Kid Cudi delighted Ralph’s kids by sending her flowers.

The Ray Donovan star’s son Etienne shared a video on Tik Tok where he didn’t believe his mother when she said Kid Cudi sent her flowers, responding, “Kid Cudi gave you flowers? No! What?” He then saw the card, which read, “Congrats Sheryl, you are a legend, and watching you and Quinta [Brunson] win was truly inspiring. Your speech was everything. Always rooting for you…Looking forward to meeting you one day.”

This awesome moment led to Ralph’s daughter, Ivy-Victoria, joining in on the fun, exclaiming, “Kid Cudi, oh my gosh. I know you sent my mom flowers, but I love you so much!” She and her brother then launched into Cudi’s “Maui Wowie.”



As far as I’m concerned, everyone should be sending Sheryl Lee Ralph flowers, as she has more than earned her place at the top. No matter what project she’s involved in, when she’s on-screen you know you’re about to get something interesting.

Ralph returns as the hilariously exhausted veteran teacher Barbara Howard, when Abbott Elementary Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m.