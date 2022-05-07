Mabel Thomas - What’s Happening!!

Due to backstage politics, we only got to see Mabel Thomas for the first few seasons of What’s Happening!!, but that was more than enough to know that she is one of TV’s most memorable moms. Though she was always understanding with Raj, Dee and their friends, she also never let them forget who was really in charge. She gave her kids the perfect balance of love, compassion and fear. Most of Raj’s shenanigans revolved around not wanting his mom to find out, then she would find out anyway and he’d still get his butt whipped. He never learned he couldn’t get anything past Mabel.