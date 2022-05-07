They challenge us, they support us, they make us laugh and yeah, they scare us. But through it all, we can’t quite stop ourselves from watching them, because they give us the best advice. Obviously, we’re talking about TV moms. This time of year there’s plenty of talk about Carol Brady and June Cleaver, but those aren’t our moms. Our moms have style, confidence and special magic that only Black moms possess. Like a “very special episode” of your favorite show, this is our “very special list” of the best Black moms from our favorite TV shows.
Florida Evans - Good Times
No matter what trouble the Evans family found themselves in, Florida was always there to keep things together. Whether it was financial, legal or emotional Florida had it covered, most of the time to the detriment of her own self care. Florida wanted her kids to have a better life, so she did everything she could to support them as they worked toward big dreams. Of course, she also wasn’t afraid to whip behinds when they needed it.
Mabel Thomas - What’s Happening!!
Due to backstage politics, we only got to see Mabel Thomas for the first few seasons of What’s Happening!!, but that was more than enough to know that she is one of TV’s most memorable moms. Though she was always understanding with Raj, Dee and their friends, she also never let them forget who was really in charge. She gave her kids the perfect balance of love, compassion and fear. Most of Raj’s shenanigans revolved around not wanting his mom to find out, then she would find out anyway and he’d still get his butt whipped. He never learned he couldn’t get anything past Mabel.
Clair Huxtable - The Cosby Show
It must have been tough for those Huxtable kids to have such a brilliant legal mind for a mother. They never won an argument and were never able to fool her, because she could anticipate their every move. And god forbid one of them got close. We’re still thinking about the time Vanessa snuck off to see The Wretched in Baltimore. Clair Huxtable is the bridge between more traditional sitcom moms and the modern portrayals we see today. The character was definitely ahead of her time.
Harriet Winslow - Family Matters
Harriette Winslow was the master of the “I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed” look. Whenever she brought that out, Eddie and Laura would instantly know they went too far, and the waterworks would begin. Family Matters wasn’t the show where you were going to get a lot of yelling and screaming. However, there were plenty of teachable moments, so if the Winslow kids or their friends ever needed an emotional talk about doing the right thing, Harriette was there to ease them into the correct decision.
Vivian Banks - The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
We’re not here to argue about which Aunt Viv is better. All three actresses have put their own beautiful spin on the character. What they all have in common is Viv’s unwavering love and protection of her children. No really, you do not want to be standing between Vivian Banks and her kids, it will not go well for you.
Lisa Landry - Sister Sister
It is impossible to watch the comedic brilliance of Jackée Harry and not laugh your ass off. She often finds herself involved in the shenanigans with Tia and Tamera, allowing her to be a friend and a mom. As silly as things get, she’s always ready to go to war for her girls and has no problem looking ridiculous in the process. Also, if you’re not following Jackée Harry on Twitter, you’re missing out.
Dee Mitchell - Moesha
Thanks to fairy tales, stepmoms get a bad rap. However, Dee Mitchell never ran out of patience for Moesha and Myles. She wasn’t trying to replace their mom, she just wanted to be a part of the family. Of course, that doesn’t mean she let the kids walk all over her. She was the one who actually brought structure back into their lives. The legendary Sheryl Lee Ralph gave a Dee a grace and style that made it clear she was someone we needed to root for. The family was never the same without her.
Rainbow Johnson - Black-ish
With PTA cliques, millennial teachers and your own kids judging your every move, it’s not easy being a modern mom. Somehow Rainbow Johnson was able to balance being a great mom, amazing doctor and patient wife. Tracee Ellis Ross often ended up as the straight man surrounded by over-the-top characters, but she never let Bow feel like a background player. Bow was the perfect mom to shepherd us through the last eight years, as her steady presence was nice shelter from the never-ending storm.
Cookie Lyons - Empire
Say what you will about Cookie Lyons, she loves her kids more than anything. Even when they don’t want her to be their mom, she’s still there for them. No matter how much backstabbing and betrayal takes place, when shit goes down, Cookie is instantly there for her boys. If they need a body buried, an alibi, a lover paid off, a partner in a scheme against Lucious, Cookie is right there to back them up.
Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista - Pose
Blanca’s unrelenting support of her kids’ dreams makes her one of TV’s most admirable moms. If her children have a dream, Blanca WILL NOT STOP until she makes sure they achieve it. From Damon’s dancing to Angel’s modeling to Papi’s management company, she made sure they never gave up on themselves. Her support extended to the entire family, also mothering Pray Tell, Elektra and Lulu when they needed it. It didn’t leave much time for herself, but for Blanca, protecting her house was all that mattered.
