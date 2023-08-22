The Beyhive Have Been Killing It With their Renaissance World Tour Outfits

Entertainment

From cowboy hats to space cadet uniforms, Bey fans have been dressing out of this world

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled The Beyhive Have Been Killing It With their Renaissance World Tour Outfits
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

If you’re looking for a fanbase more dedicated to their leader than Swifties, then look no further than the BeyHive! Beyoncé’s fans never received visuals and concepts for the Renaissance album, so they took it upon themselves to determine that “futuristic cowboy with a ton of metallics” is the theme for the Renaissance World Tour! How do you rate these fits?

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox

Image for article titled The Beyhive Have Been Killing It With their Renaissance World Tour Outfits
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actress and tv personality Laverne Cox loved every minute of the New Jersey shows on the Renaissance Tour! She wore this blonde hair identical to Bey’s, a multicolored Mugler vest top, a silver mini skirt, and Sasha Fierce black boots!

Anthony Cosby-Knowles

Anthony Cosby-Knowles

Image for article titled The Beyhive Have Been Killing It With their Renaissance World Tour Outfits
Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)

It’s Beyoncé’s husband! If you’re in the Hive then you know the iconic Anthony Cosby-Knowles who sang “Say My Name” at a concert with the hilarious vibrato in hopes to serenade the queen! Anthony wore this custom suit by Keith Walker.

@lizzzinlondon on TikTok

@lizzzinlondon on TikTok

Image for article titled The Beyhive Have Been Killing It With their Renaissance World Tour Outfits
Screenshot: @lizzzinlondon on TikTok (Fair Use)

10, 10, 10s across the board! TikToker Liz in London wore this silver and gray outfit for the Barcelona show of the tour! These details are everything!

Jalisia Jones, Jackie Jones, Kenaya Young, and Janaisia Jones

Jalisia Jones, Jackie Jones, Kenaya Young, and Janaisia Jones

Image for article titled The Beyhive Have Been Killing It With their Renaissance World Tour Outfits
Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)

These four ladies: Jalisia Jones, 21, Jackie Jones, 29, Kenaya Young, 21, and Janaisia Jones, 23 showed up and showed out for the August 5 Washington DC performance! They all wore crop tops and a variety of shorts and skirts! They also followed the country theme with three of them wearing matching boots.

Derrick Copeland

Derrick Copeland

Image for article titled The Beyhive Have Been Killing It With their Renaissance World Tour Outfits
Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)

Derrick Copeland leaned into the country theme and gave us all the fringe for the August 5 Washington DC show!

@chynantonio on TikTok

@chynantonio on TikTok

Image for article titled The Beyhive Have Been Killing It With their Renaissance World Tour Outfits
Screenshot: @chyantonio on TikTok

Chyanna Antonio, @chyantonio on TikTok, was the embodiment of “Alien Superstar” in this shiny, geometric top, metallic cargo pants, and black heels!

Lauren Paige Carothers, iCON Billingsley, CJ South

Lauren Paige Carothers, iCON Billingsley, CJ South

Image for article titled The Beyhive Have Been Killing It With their Renaissance World Tour Outfits
Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)

Now this is how you show up for Queen Bey! Lauren Carothers, iCON Billingsley, and CJ South attended the kickoff Renaissance concert in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10!

Stormy Doby and Qiyamah Jones

Stormy Doby and Qiyamah Jones

Image for article titled The Beyhive Have Been Killing It With their Renaissance World Tour Outfits
Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)

Stormy Doby and Qiyamah Jones came to serve body at the Beyoncé concert at the August 5 Washington DC show!

@imani_vera on TikTok

@imani_vera on TikTok

Image for article titled The Beyhive Have Been Killing It With their Renaissance World Tour Outfits
Screenshot: @imani_vera on TikTok (Fair Use)

TikToker @imani_vera absolutely killed it with her outfit for the second Washington DC show of the Renaissance Tour! She wore this crisscross denim miniskirt, a matching cropped denim jacket, and a bedazzled chain bra top. The eye makeup is also fabulous!

Eric Nyase, Kyla Mickens, and Briana Johnson

Eric Nyase, Kyla Mickens, and Briana Johnson

Image for article titled The Beyhive Have Been Killing It With their Renaissance World Tour Outfits
Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)

Eric Nyase, Kyla Mickens, and Briana Johnson decided to stick with sparkly, metallic, and silver clothing for the Washington DC show!

@shandin on TikTok

@shandin on TikTok

Image for article titled The Beyhive Have Been Killing It With their Renaissance World Tour Outfits
Screenshot: @starz.quality on TikTok (Fair Use)

Shandin Muldrow on Tiktok (@shandin) sported this all-black look for the concert! Those glasses are definitely the futuristic look that fits the album theme!

Orlando Kingo

Orlando Kingo

Image for article titled The Beyhive Have Been Killing It With their Renaissance World Tour Outfits
Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)

Orlando Kingo made a statement and wore this silver chain accessory on his head with wrap-around glasses. In the words of Beyoncé in her song “Alien Superstar”, this look is “Unique!”

@zabimulwa

@zabimulwa

Image for article titled The Beyhive Have Been Killing It With their Renaissance World Tour Outfits
Screenshot: @zabimulwa on TikTok (Fair Use)

Zabi Mulwa on TikTok diy’d her outfit for the London show! With the Thique logo tape from the Renaissance merch box, she made a corset top and paired it with some cargo pants!

Amber Knight and Antonio Mercurius

Amber Knight and Antonio Mercurius

Image for article titled The Beyhive Have Been Killing It With their Renaissance World Tour Outfits
Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)

We have some more sparkly Western looks, y’all! Amber Knight and Antonio Mercurius paired their cowboy hats with glittery outfits for the Washington DC show on August 5.

@itswylynn

@itswylynn

Image for article titled The Beyhive Have Been Killing It With their Renaissance World Tour Outfits
Screenshot: @starz.quality on TikTok (Fair Use)

Wylynn on TikTok (@itswylynn) wore this black leather look to the Kentucky show and killed it! This all-black with touches of silver is the perfect look! Bravo!

@hermela_solomon

@hermela_solomon

Image for article titled The Beyhive Have Been Killing It With their Renaissance World Tour Outfits
Screenshot: @hermela_solomon on TikTok (Fair Use)

Hermela Solomon on TikTok attended night one of the Washington DC stop on the tour and wore this simple yet super cute outfit! She pieced together this black tee with a silver miniskirt, metallic boots, and clear sunglasses!

