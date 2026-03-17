Woman From Coldplay CEO Scandal Reveals Shocking Fact to Oprah About Viral Moment

Kristin Cabot, the woman who was famously shown on the jumbo screen hugged up with a man who was not her husband during a Coldplay concert in July 2025, is opening up about the infamous moment to Oprah in a new interview. But what she has to share is something none of us expected!

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Samuel L. Jackson, John David and Malcolm Washington on ‘The Piano Lesson,’ Family and Legacy To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Samuel L. Jackson, John David and Malcolm Washington on ‘The Piano Lesson,’ Family and Legacy

As we previously told you, video footage of tech company Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s Chief People Officer Cabot gained traction on social media when the two randomly appeared on the big screen at a Coldplay concert. The romantic embrace between the two was abruptly cut short when they realized they were being broadcasted to the entire concert audience. Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin then decided to poke fun at their reaction, saying: “Oh look at these two. Alright, come on. You’re OK. Wait, what? Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Not too long after that night, it appeared the two were seemingly in an entanglement of sorts as it later came out that they both were married to other people. That being the case, Byron stepped down from his position as did Cabot later. Speaking to the New York Times a little after the incident, Cabot shared that she and her husband, CEO of Privateer Rum Andrew Cabot, were allegedly “were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert.” The same was the case for Byron and his wife.

However, in Cabot’s new sit-down with Oprah, she revealed yet another twisty tidbit about that night: her husband was present at the Coldplay concert!

She went on to explain that as she was entering the stadium, she received a text from her daughter saying that she was happy that the two of them were going to be at the same place. Initially hesitant, Cabot expressed concern over a potential run-in with her ex but eventually moved passed her worries.

“She [her daughter] let me know that my estranged husband was also at the concert,” Cabot explained. “My daughter was like ‘this is so fun. Great.’ In my mind, I thought ‘Is this gonna be weird if he sees me with Andy? If I run into him? But then, I was like ‘I’m in Gillette Stadium. It’s 55,000 people here, I’m probably not gonna run into him.”

Well, she was technically right. She didn’t run into him per se, but what transpired was arguably worse. Yet and still, Cabot shared that she was ultimately fine with her ex seeing her and Byron together since he was already aware of how close they worked together.

“That would’ve been better at the end of the day if I had just run into him. But he knows how closely Andy and I work together, he knows we socialize—got lunches together, drinks…It was fine,” she said.

However, as she previously explained to the NYT, it was that closeness that led to her developing a “big happy crush” on her ex-boss and to them eventually being fodder for internet jokes and sadly, death threats over what happened.

“I took accountability and I gave up my career for that. That’s the price I chose to pay. I want my kids to know that you can make mistakes, and you can really screw up, but you don’t have to be threatened to be killed for them,” she said.

Check out a snippet of Cabot’s chat with Oprah below.