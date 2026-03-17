5 Black Women Dominating College Basketball’s NIL Earnings

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 8: JuJu Watkins #12 of the USC Trojans smiles during the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 8, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

As March Madness commences this week, basketball lovers across the nation will be tuned into the NCAA tournament to watch the best women in college hoops. While the action on the court will be epic with Cinderella stories, come-from-behind victories, and dominating performances, off the court, NIL (name, image, and likeness) has been the game-changer for the sport.

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​NIL allows college athletes to receive compensation from businesses through endorsements, social media, and appearances, and it has fundamentally reshaped women’s college basketball. What was once a traditional amateur model has transformed into a high-octane economic engine. According to a study from Opendorse, an estimated $932.5 million was spent on NIL products and services for college basketball players for the 2025-26 season.

​Since the inception of NIL, collegiate players, especially Black women, have been building wealth even before joining the professional ranks without having to move overseas to chase their dreams. Unlike men’s basketball, where stars leave for the pros after one year of college, the NIL landscape in women’s basketball has created powerful financial incentives for elite athletes to remain in college for their full eligibility.

​To catch you up on the new economics of collegiate sports, here are the top five Black women NIL earners in college basketball.

JuJu Watkins, University of Southern California

​Although she’s sidelined for the season after suffering a torn ACL in her right knee, JuJu Watkins of USC is arguably still the face of women’s college basketball. The Naismith’s Trophy winner’s star power has translated off the court with an NIL valuation estimated between $750,o00 and $1 million. Represented by Klutch Sports, the same agency that reps LeBron James, Watkins recently inked a “nine-figure” multi-year extension with Nike and has one of the largest shoe deals in women’s basketball history. She became the first active college athlete to enter professional sports ownership through an investment in the NWSL’s Boston Legacy FC. Additionally, Watkins has partnerships with Gatorade, State Farm, Lululemon, AT&T, and signed an NIL deal with Unrivaled, the 3×3 women’s professional league.

Flau’jae Johnson, Louisiana State University

LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson is an undeniable star in women’s college basketball, and she does it all. Creating a blueprint for athletic prowess and business acumen, Johnson’s current NIL valuation is estimated to be more than $1.5 million as of March 2026. Johnson is not only a star on the court, but as a rap artist, she’s signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. The NCAA champion also has partnerships with Puma, which released her “Player Edition” sneaker pack, the “All-Pro Nitro 2 Flau’jae PE,” which pays tribute to her late father. Beyond apparel, she leads major national campaigns with BODYARMOR, Powerade and has secured equity in Unrivaled. Johnson’s extensive list of brand partnerships includes Amazon, JBL, Tampax, and Apple Cash.

Audi Crooks, Iowa State University

​Iowa State’s Audi Crooks’ dominant performances on the court have led to her becoming one of women’s college basketball’s most recognizable stars. The 6 ‘3″ center averages 25.5 points and 7.8 rebounds, and her play has caused a surge in her NIL valuation, which is reported at $1.5 million. Crooks’ NIL portfolio features over 13 deals, such as Unrivaled, a multiyear deal with ClaimDOC, the Iowa Pork Producers, US Cellular, and leading the 2025-26 Allstate NACTA Good Works team.

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame University

​Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame is having a historic season. She’s broken numerous records at her school and in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) this year, averaging 25 points, 5 assists, and 5 steals per game. Her performance on the court is cementing her case as a frontrunner for National Player of the Year. In the business world, Hidalgo is also putting up big numbers with a reported NIL valuation of $1 million. Represented by CAA, Hidalgo boasts an impressive list of partnerships with Unrivaled, Red Bull, Nike, Gatorade, and COACH, while also securing lifestyle and performance partnerships with Icy Hot, VKTRY, Topps, and New Era.

Madison Booker, University of Texas

Kevin Durant and the @UTAustin are launching a new NIL initiative for Longhorn student-athletes.



Texas star Madison Booker becomes the first athlete to receive KD (@KDTrey5) PEs and apparel.



The program will also include a sports business summit with Boardroom focused on… pic.twitter.com/M0T2rvVis0 — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) March 10, 2026

​Deep in the heart of the Lone Star State, Madison Booker is making a name for herself as the star player for the University of Texas Longhorns. Currently, she’s averaging 19 points and 6 rebounds a game. In the world NIL, Booker is also on the come up with an estimated valuation of $1 million. Booker is the first athlete signed to a new NIL program launched by Kevin Durant, a former Longhorn star, and Nike, known as “Team KD. ” In partnership with the Texas Longhorns, the deal provides NIL opportunities, including Player Exclusive (PE) KD footwear. She also has deals with Unrivaled, JuiceLand, CAVA, C4 Energy, Texas One Fund, DoorDash, Raising Cane’s, and CVS.

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