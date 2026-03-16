Why Things Got Tense for Teyana Taylor On the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet

While there was plenty to celebrate at the 2026 Oscars, there were still moments of upset. And for first-time nominee Teyana Taylor, her frustrating moment unfortunately happened well after the show ended.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Shannon Sharpe Faces $50M Lawsuit Amid Chilling Abuse Accusations And Leaked Messages To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Shannon Sharpe Faces $50M Lawsuit Amid Chilling Abuse Accusations And Leaked Messages

As we previously told you, the “Escape Room” singer was at the prestigious award show on Sunday, hoping to walk away with the win for Best Supporting Actress. (Spoiler alert: she didn’t get it.) Prior to the show, she stunned on the red carpet in a black and white, feathery Chanel gown while rocking her signature pixie cut hairdo.

However, her glamorous look wasn’t enough to keep her from being subjected to rude treatment. As evidenced by the now viral video online, she was somehow pushed by an unidentified man as the Oscars were ending. Apparently, the shove was so aggressive, that Taylor called the man out to his face while her team and Oscars personnel tried to calm her down.

“You’re a man putting your hands on a female. You’re very rude, you’re very rude. You’re very rude,” Taylor can be heard saying.

When someone asked her why she was upset, the actress replied: “Because he’s putting his hands on a female! What are you doing? He literally shoved me. He wouldn’t even let her up, he was damn-near shoving her. What’s the problem?…Everybody’s having a good time. But when you get to shoving, that’s a different story. Do not touch me, do not push me, do not shove me!”

Teyana Taylor was involved in a heated altercation at the Oscars after she said a man touched her 😬 pic.twitter.com/vOB4cnYND0 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) March 16, 2026

As the footage began making the rounds on social media, fans were quick to side with Taylor and call out the person who made her uncomfortable.

“It’s so upsetting to hear about this. No one should have to deal with unwanted touching, and it’s important she spoke up. Sending support to Teyana Taylor in this situation,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“She said what she said and meant every word. Respect her space and her boundaries,” said another.

One other user wrote, “I don’t understand why people don’t understand that you can convey your message and still run the flow of an event without putting your hands on anyone —let alone talent/attendees.”

Added another: “He must have did the most idc she is not wrong don’t touch her.”

What’s more is that the security team that was working the event has since spoken out and addressed the incident, saying in a statement to Variety on Monday: “There was a brief interaction involving Ms. Taylor and a member of our security team during the show last evening. Our security personnel were working to manage a crowded area and ensure the safety of all guests. During that interaction, there was incidental contact and we regret that the situation escalated. This is not the standard of professionalism we expect from our team, and we have addressed the matter internally to help ensure situations like this do not happen again.”