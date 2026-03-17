New Study Reveals RFK Jr’s Health Policies Are a Danger for Black Americans

AUSTIN, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 27: U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., center, arrives for a visit at Cunningham Elementary School in Austin on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. During the visit, he toured the school’s kitchen facilities and spoke about federal dietary guidelines and nutrition policy. Jay Janner/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images)

Health experts have long been sounding alarms about the dangers of U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Now, a bombshell analysis has just revealed the consequences of his most appalling policies. RFK Jr. is by far one of the most controversial figures in President Donald Trump’s cabinet, and with a well-documented history of promoting racist conspiracy theories and targeting minorities, it’s time Black Americans pay close attention.

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A joint analysis from Protect Our Care and the American Public Health Association (APHA) found RFK Jr.’s “crusade against vaccines” poses significant threats to people of color. Black folks already suffer from lower life expectancies and systemic racism in the medical field. But in a nation where diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts have been targeted, Black Americans and other people of color have even less health protections than before.

“With an implicit and explicit bias against vaccines and complete disregard for science, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s impact on our nation’s health has been devastating since being sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services,” APHA CEO Georges C. Benjamin, MD, told The Root. “His misinformation and poorly conceived actions have created chaos, confusion and mistrust, which disproportionately harms the health of people of color and other underserved communities.”

Kennedy has frequently raised questions about the safety of vaccines and has claimed autism is a direct side effect of vaccines and perpetuated the debunked conspiracy that Black folks should be on a separate vaccine schedule based on genetic makeup… Did we also mention that since his 2025 appointment, Kennedy has even doubled down on his racist claims?

What Are the Numbers?

Before Kennedy, the United States was viewed as a global health giant, providing over $12 billion in funding to dozens of countries around the world, Health Policy Watch reported. But under Trump 2.0, significant cuts to the global health effort, coupled with Kennedy’s anti-vaccine initiative, have resulted in 750,000 excess deaths globally– including about 500,000 children, according to the study.

The president defends defunding global health as putting “America First,” but Protect Our Care and APHA found Americans ultimately suffer from these cuts. We’re already seeing the return of the measles disease– notably 14 outbreaks in 2026 alone– which the study cited as part of Kennedy underestimating the highly contagious disease.

“Wherever RFK Jr. goes, measles seems to follow, as this is the second time he and his anti-vaccine policies have directly led to a massive outbreak,” the study reported. Like other viral infections, measles thrives in the bodies of unvaccinated people. So when Kennedy suggested forgoing approved vaccination schedules, experts had serious concerns.

How Do Black Americans Fit In?

Kayla Hancock, the Director of Protect Our Care’s Public Health Project even accused RFK of “making communities of color sicker by putting up additional barriers to access safe and effective vaccines while destroying health programs designed to fix health disparities.”

Black folks know just how much race can impact health– including social, environmental and systemic factors. According to the CDC, African Americans are more likely to die from chronic illnesses compared to white Americans. This is all on top of the fact that racism often leads to chronic stress and even accelerated disease.

That’s why it’s not shocking that flu hospitalization rates are basically 80 percent higher among Black adults than White ones, the CDC reported. It is, however, quite alarming that the man in charge of overseeing the health of all Americans, Kennedy, seemingly forgets– or excludes– the true impact on Black people.

“Kennedy has abused his celebrity status and influence to baselessly stoke anti-vax fear and drive down vaccination rates even further,” Hancock continued to The Root. “Leaving already underserved communities even less prepared to deal with the massive uptick in preventable diseases like measles, flu and hepatitis B.”

Is RFK Getting Away With it All?

Many of Kennedy’s efforts have been met with serious pushback from medical experts and federal judges. Most recently, federal Judge Brian Murphy granted a temporary stay against RFK Jr.’s changes to the childhood vaccine schedule, POLITICO reported. This marks a major win in the ongoing lawsuit alleging Kennedy and HHS are violating federal law.

The injunction also forced the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to postpone a critical meeting scheduled for this week. Still, Brad Woodhouse, President of Protect Our Care, warned that the Trump administration might try to appeal the court’s decision.

“This ruling is a reprieve from harmful anti-vaccine policy based on nothing but junk science and discredited conspiracies,” he said in a statement. “It’s clear the Trump administration is determined to resuscitate their agenda in a higher court because they care more about their anti-science agenda than keeping kids healthy.”