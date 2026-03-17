Rihanna Home Shooting Suspect Did This Wild Thing Just Months Before Committing Crime

Rihanna at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/WWD via Getty Images)

It’s been one week since the world was shook at the news that Rihanna’s home had been shot at while at home with A$AP Rocky and their children. And now there’s even more disturbing details to learn about the woman who allegedly committed the crime: Ivanna Ortiz.

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As we previously told you, Ortiz is currently behind bars where she was initially booked on suspicion of attempted murder shortly after her arrest on March 9. Now, she’s been charged with attempted murder as well as 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper. Her bail has been set to $1.8 million.

As Ortiz’s name began floating around on social media, details emerged about who she was and what her connection, if any, was with the “Work” singer. Now-viral clips and posts to Facebook show Ortiz—who allegedly works as a speech language pathologist in Orlando, Fla., per her LinkedIn page—had been posting about how “God’s judgment” was going to be against Rihanna and alleged that she’d been “harassed” by the “Diamond” singer.

In a separate video and posts to Facebook, Ortiz also asserted that Rihanna was jealous of her, that her soul had no purpose, that the singer had AIDS and more unfounded claims.

Now, in new court documents obtained by TMZ on Monday, it appears Ortiz took her obsession with the “ANTI” singer so far as to lowkey threaten her estranged ex-husband over her.

In an email she allegedly sent in January 2026, she could be seen telling Jed Valdez Sangalang to “renounce Rihanna and confess that I’m better than her. Let it be done. You gotta let me know so that door can be closed.” This email in addition to the litany of videos and social media posts paint a very disturbing picture of Ortiz’s hyper-focus on the Barbadian singer.

Judge Theresa McGonigle issued a protective order for Ortiz to stay away from Rih, Rocky, and their home, according to the AP. The judge also told Ortiz that she was not allowed to “possess any firearms or ammunition ” along with other conditions. Ortiz’s ex-husband is also seeking “full custody and sole decision-making” rights when it comes to their one child in light of this incident. Her arraignment is set for March 25.