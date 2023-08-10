Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé is the celebrity’s celebrity, so of course many of them had to see the queen on the Renaissance World Tour. Black celebrities have shown their support for Sasha Fierce by going to shows in Europe and North America! Who else do you think will see Yoncé (and Blue Ivy) on this tour?
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion was spotted singing along to “Love on Top” with Jay-Z for the May 26th Paris show!
Jay-Z
Of course, Jay-Z has attended many shows on the tour to see his wifey and baby girl kill it onstage! There have been a couple of shows that he’s brought along Rumi to cheer on her mom and sister.
Tina Lawson, Boris Kodjoe, and Nicole Parker
Tina Lawson has been living her best life at several of her daughter’s shows, posting videos with many celebrities. She took a video with the Kodjoe family at one of the Washington D.C. shows.
Frank Ocean
Frank Ocean hasn’t been seen out and about much since his Coachella disaster earlier this year, but he was spotted at the May 29th London show for Renaissance.
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland bopped to her bestie’s music at one of the London shows! Bey even took the time to give Kelly a shout-out during “Break My Soul.”
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry went to the opening night of the Renaissance Tour on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden. There’s a picture of him holding Beyoncé’s hand backstage on the Renaissance website!
Vivica A. Fox
Actress Vivica A. Fox posted highlights on Instagram from her night at the May 26 Paris show! She took pictures with Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Rock, Tina Lawson, and Les Twins.
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz was spotted partying alongside Kris Jenner at the Paris show!
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris
Gorgeous couple Lori Harvey and Damson Idris were lovey-dovey at one of the London shows. Harvey posted Instagram Stories throughout the night!
Kehlani
Singer Kehlani posted two photos of herself at the New Jersey show, one of them being a photo she snapped of Beyoncé looking in her direction while performing. How lucky!
Daniel Kaluuya
Actor Daniel Kaluuya was spotted enjoying Renaissance with Priyanka Chopra and Jay-Z at one of the London stops.
Jazmine Sullivan
Not only did R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan have a ball at the Philadelphia stop on the tour, she had the cameras panned to her during the show!
Zendaya and Tom Holland
Can these two get any cuter? Fans gushed over Zendaya and Tom Holland singing “Love on Top” to each other during the show in Warsaw.
Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris smiled wide and wore a sequin top to her date night at the Washington D.C. show to see Bey slay!
Ncuti Gatwa
Actor Ncuti Gatwa attended the Wales show with Glee alum Jonathan Groff, posting pictures on Instagram with the caption, “She is..and I cannot stress this enough. EVERYTHING”
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell was seen strutting to her seat at one of the London shows to dance alongside Lenny Kravitz and Kris Jenner.
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey was feeling the lyrics to “Break My Soul” at a New Jersey show with her bestie, Gayle King! In an Instagram post, she wrote, “I have never in my life experienced something as transcendent as @beyonce’s Renaissance Tour.” Gayle wrote in a post that Oprah was nervous about standing for three hours, but claimed that “sister girl never sat down!”
Gayle King
Gayle King went with Oprah to the New Jersey show and posted on Instagram that she’ll be going again! She also danced alongside Tina Lawson.
Chris Rock
Comedian Chris Rock was seen in Vivica A. Fox’s Instagram post, attending the May 26th Paris show.
Storm Reid
The Last of Us’ Storm Reid saw Beyoncé in Europe this summer!
Laverne Cox
Actress Laverne Cox was emotional on the second night of the New Jersey stop on the tour typing in one of several Instagram posts, “The queen gave us a master class in vocal agility, resonance, support and vocal dynamics as well as a deep connection to the text on Sunday night at the #metlifestadium while serving the highest of fashion!”
Lizzo
Lizzo cried at the show she attended after seeing her name posted on the screens during Beyoncé’s performance of “Break My Soul.”