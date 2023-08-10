Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour

Entertainment

Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour

From VP Kamala Harris to Laverne Cox and Daniel Kaluuya, Black celebs have had the time of their lives partying in Club Renaissance.

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé&#39;s Renaissance World Tour
Screenshot: @mstinalawson on Instagram (Fair Use), @lavernecox on Instagram (Fair Use)

Beyoncé is the celebrity’s celebrity, so of course many of them had to see the queen on the Renaissance World Tour. Black celebrities have shown their support for Sasha Fierce by going to shows in Europe and North America! Who else do you think will see Yoncé (and Blue Ivy) on this tour?

Megan Thee Stallion

Image for article titled Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé&#39;s Renaissance World Tour
Photo: Josh Brasted / Contributor (Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion was spotted singing along to “Love on Top” with Jay-Z for the May 26th Paris show!

Jay-Z

Image for article titled Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé&#39;s Renaissance World Tour
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Of course, Jay-Z has attended many shows on the tour to see his wifey and baby girl kill it onstage! There have been a couple of shows that he’s brought along Rumi to cheer on her mom and sister.

Tina Lawson, Boris Kodjoe, and Nicole Parker

Image for article titled Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé&#39;s Renaissance World Tour
Screenshot: @mstinalawson on Instagram (Fair Use)

Tina Lawson has been living her best life at several of her daughter’s shows, posting videos with many celebrities. She took a video with the Kodjoe family at one of the Washington D.C. shows.

Frank Ocean

Image for article titled Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé&#39;s Renaissance World Tour
Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)

Frank Ocean hasn’t been seen out and about much since his Coachella disaster earlier this year, but he was spotted at the May 29th London show for Renaissance.

Kelly Rowland

Image for article titled Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé&#39;s Renaissance World Tour
Photo: NBC / Contributor (Getty Images)

Kelly Rowland bopped to her bestie’s music at one of the London shows! Bey even took the time to give Kelly a shout-out during “Break My Soul.”

Tyler Perry

Image for article titled Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé&#39;s Renaissance World Tour
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Tyler Perry went to the opening night of the Renaissance Tour on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden. There’s a picture of him holding Beyoncé’s hand backstage on the Renaissance website!

Vivica A. Fox

Image for article titled Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé&#39;s Renaissance World Tour
Photo: Jason Mendez / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actress Vivica A. Fox posted highlights on Instagram from her night at the May 26 Paris show! She took pictures with Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Rock, Tina Lawson, and Les Twins.

Lenny Kravitz

Image for article titled Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé&#39;s Renaissance World Tour
Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Lenny Kravitz was spotted partying alongside Kris Jenner at the Paris show!

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris

Image for article titled Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé&#39;s Renaissance World Tour
Photo: David M. Benett / Contributor (Getty Images)

Gorgeous couple Lori Harvey and Damson Idris were lovey-dovey at one of the London shows. Harvey posted Instagram Stories throughout the night!

Kehlani

Image for article titled Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé&#39;s Renaissance World Tour
Screenshot: @kehlani on Instagram (Fair Use)

Singer Kehlani posted two photos of herself at the New Jersey show, one of them being a photo she snapped of Beyoncé looking in her direction while performing. How lucky!

Daniel Kaluuya

Image for article titled Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé&#39;s Renaissance World Tour
Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actor Daniel Kaluuya was spotted enjoying Renaissance with Priyanka Chopra and Jay-Z at one of the London stops.

Jazmine Sullivan

Image for article titled Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé&#39;s Renaissance World Tour
Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Not only did R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan have a ball at the Philadelphia stop on the tour, she had the cameras panned to her during the show!

Zendaya and Tom Holland

Image for article titled Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé&#39;s Renaissance World Tour
Photo: Emma McIntyre / Staff (Getty Images)

Can these two get any cuter? Fans gushed over Zendaya and Tom Holland singing “Love on Top” to each other during the show in Warsaw.

Kamala Harris

Image for article titled Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé&#39;s Renaissance World Tour
Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Staff (Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris smiled wide and wore a sequin top to her date night at the Washington D.C. show to see Bey slay!

Ncuti Gatwa

Image for article titled Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé&#39;s Renaissance World Tour
Photo: Euan Cherry/BAFTA / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actor Ncuti Gatwa attended the Wales show with Glee alum Jonathan Groff, posting pictures on Instagram with the caption, “She is..and I cannot stress this enough. EVERYTHING”

Naomi Campbell

Image for article titled Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé&#39;s Renaissance World Tour
Photo: VALERY HACHE / Contributor (Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell was seen strutting to her seat at one of the London shows to dance alongside Lenny Kravitz and Kris Jenner.

Oprah Winfrey

Image for article titled Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé&#39;s Renaissance World Tour
Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey was feeling the lyrics to “Break My Soul” at a New Jersey show with her bestie, Gayle King! In an Instagram post, she wrote, “I have never in my life experienced something as transcendent as @beyonce’s Renaissance Tour.” Gayle wrote in a post that Oprah was nervous about standing for three hours, but claimed that “sister girl never sat down!”

Gayle King

Image for article titled Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé&#39;s Renaissance World Tour
Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor (Getty Images)

Gayle King went with Oprah to the New Jersey show and posted on Instagram that she’ll be going again! She also danced alongside Tina Lawson. 

Chris Rock

Image for article titled Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé&#39;s Renaissance World Tour
Photo: Vince Mignott/MB Media / Contributor (Getty Images)

Comedian Chris Rock was seen in Vivica A. Fox’s Instagram post, attending the May 26th Paris show.

Storm Reid

Image for article titled Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé&#39;s Renaissance World Tour
Photo: Daniele Venturelli / Contributor (Getty Images)

The Last of Us’ Storm Reid saw Beyoncé in Europe this summer!

Laverne Cox

Image for article titled Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé&#39;s Renaissance World Tour
Screenshot: @lavernecox on Instagram (Fair Use)

Actress Laverne Cox was emotional on the second night of the New Jersey stop on the tour typing in one of several Instagram posts, “The queen gave us a master class in vocal agility, resonance, support and vocal dynamics as well as a deep connection to the text on Sunday night at the #metlifestadium while serving the highest of fashion!”

Lizzo

Image for article titled Celebs Who Showed up and Showed Out at Beyoncé&#39;s Renaissance World Tour
Photo: Joseph Okpako / Contributor (Getty Images)

Lizzo cried at the show she attended after seeing her name posted on the screens during Beyoncé’s performance of “Break My Soul.”

