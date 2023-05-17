While Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour may have just begun, it looks like the “Cuff It” singer may also be pressing start on another new venture soon: a haircare line.

In a post to Instagram on Tuesday, Bey shared photos of her sitting at a vanity toying with her hair while unbranded hair care products sat on the counter. In the next pic, was a photo of her younger self getting her hair braided by her mother, whom we’ve all learned by now used to be a hairstylist back in the day. The third pic contained a note written in Bey’s signature handwriting style that explained the significance of hair throughout her personal and professional life.

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my Mama’s salon?” the message began. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my own hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

OK, OK, OK! So we’re either getting a natural haircare line, a wig line, or bundles. Either way, it means Bey will be getting even more of my money, though I’ve basically already sold an arm, leg, and my right eye for these tour tickets. (Not literally, but you know what I mean.) I can’t wait to use my “Thique” Curling Cream, Virgo’s Smoove Edge Control, “All Up In Your Mind” Scalp Cleanse and Rinse, and my “Pure/Honey” hair mask. Collect your coins Beyoncé, because we’re surely about to spend them!