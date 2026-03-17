Story Behind Michael B. Jordan’s Viral In-N-Out Stop

On Sunday night, Michael B. Jordan popped up at an L.A. In-N-Out with his first Oscar in hand, following his Best Actor win at the 98th Academy Awards for his dual performance as “Smoke” and “Stack” in “Sinners.”

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The images almost didn’t look real. Jordan, still dressed in his Louis Vuitton tux with the pocket chain, casually moved through a packed crowd. Diners cheered and pulled out their phones amid paparazzi flashes, while Jordan signed autographs (including one sealed with a fist bump for an In-N-Out worker). Then he sat down with a burger, fries and a drink, with a second burger on his tray, and his Golden Oscar beside him, before heading to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

@mothershipsg oh he ate alright 🫦 American actor Michael B. Jordan, who just won an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in the film “Sinners”, was spotted celebrating at In-N-Out. According to Vogue, stopping by a popular fast-food chain after an awards ceremony has become something of an unwritten tradition among Hollywood celebrities since 2005. Some notable stars who have done so include Julia Roberts and Hilary Swank. #mothershiplifestyle ♬ original sound – Mothership – Mothership

Jordan is being widely celebrated for his humble interactions with regular people, even though the 39-year-old could have opted to go straight to a shi-shi foo-foo Oscars afterparty. But his stop wasn’t just a viral moment built on hunger. It was part of a Hollywood tradition that we all got to witness.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party is known not only for its A-list guests but also for serving In-N-Out burgers. According to Vogue, they became a staple after the Vanity Fair’s 1994 Oscar Party, when an In-N-Out food truck was brought in to feed staffers, but celebrities “noticed and got jealous.” Today, it’s a staple, and celebs love posting pics of themselves sporting formalwear and eating the brand’s signature paper-wrapped burgers.

Paul Giamatta’s Post-Golden Globe Win

After Paul Giamatti won a Golden Globe in 2024 for his performance in “The Holdovers,” he skipped the formalities when he rolled up to Westwood’s In-N-Out with his trophy right after the awards, according to TMZ. Like Jordan, the appeal was the contrast of dining casually in a tux with his trophy, as if it were no big deal.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Post-Presentation Run

The same year Giamatta was photographed with his Golden Globe, veteran actress Jamie Lee Curtis left the Oscars early for an In-N-Out run and posted pictures on Instagram of her excursion, including her combo meal. In 2023, Curtis won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Cultural Significance

As for Jordan, whether he was enjoying a cheesburger or a Double-Double® at In-N-Out, his visibility was a cultural representation that extended beyond the moment itself.