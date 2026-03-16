Zendaya Crashes A Las Vegas Wedding —and the Internet Can’t Stop Talking

Actress Zendaya is in the news for making a surprise appearance at a wedding. But before you get too excited, we should tell you first that Tom Holland wasn’t there. We’ll explain…

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Imagine running off to Las Vegas to get married in a white chapel, only for a celebrity to crash your ceremony while exchanging your “I dos.” That’s exactly what happened to one lucky couple when Zendaya made a surprise appearance during their nuptials at the Chapel of the Bells.

While we all fell in love with her as Rue in “Euphoria,” Zendaya is currently creating excitement for a new role. Celebrating the upcoming release of her new film, “The Drama,” co-starring Robert Pattinson, popular production company A24 opened a one-day-only pop-up chapel in Vegas for couples wanting to have a wedding experience “the A24 way.” On Saturday (March 14), the studio rolled out the red carpet, inviting fans to pose in front of a vintage chapel featuring posters of the leading stars dressed as a bride and groom.

As the ceremony began, videos started circulating of guests screaming in disbelief as the “Euphoria” star slipped into the room. “You’re late to the wedding!” one guest playfully called out. Zendaya laughed it off, whispering, “I know, I know, I’m here,” before quickly redirecting the attention back to the happy couple.

Check out the now-viral video for yourself here:

The internet was divided on the actress’s tardiness to the wedding.

“Only person allowed to arrive late to my wedding is Zendaya,” one TikTok user commented.

Others were not happy about her late arrival, with one saying, “ She’s wrong for coming late mid-ceremony while knowing damn well she’s a celeb.”

Some fans came to the actress’s defense. “Y’all hating at the guest for prolonging the wedding,” another TikTok user said. “I would have prolonged my own wedding because what do you mean Zendaya just walked into my wedding?! Hold on future hubby, I gotta go meet her now!”

To make the wedding more memorable, Zendaya also signed the happy couple’s wedding certificate as a witness and snapped a few photos with the newlyweds after the vow exchange.

Zendaya signs as a witness at a couple’s Las Vegas wedding, joking it’s her “last name reveal.“​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​pic.twitter.com/wLCH9bmu5N — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 14, 2026

The timing of this wedding pop-up couldn’t have come at a more interesting time. We previously reported that Law Roach shared that the “Spider-Man” stars, who got engaged in late 2024, have secretly jumped the broom.

Fans on X were quick to share their observations about Zendaya’s appearance. One user pointed out the irony, writing: “Zendaya showed up to witness somebody else’s forever and still made it about the most anticipated last name in Hollywood without saying a single word about Tom Holland.”

Zendaya showed up to witness somebody else's forever and still made it about the most anticipated last name in Hollywood without saying a single word about Tom Holland — isaiah (UI/UX Designer) (@IsaiahOdekina) March 14, 2026

Adding more fuel to the speculations, fans couldn’t help but notice the thin gold band she was rocking on her left hand. According to PEOPLE, the actress was overheard accepting well-wishes at Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards. We are just going to keep our ears to the streets about Zendaya.

“The Drama” is set for release on April 3, 2026.