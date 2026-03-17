Is Trump Mocking People With Disabilities His Lowest Blow?

President Donald Trump is certainly no stranger to pissing off marginalized people. But while the president’s latest blunder was actually aimed at California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who’s been open about having dyslexia, Trump’s attacks ignited a tense debate about learning disabilities and the Republicans’ documented history of ableism.

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Newsom is keeping a tight lip on rumored plans for a 2028 presidential bid, but President Trump has already chimed in, saying the Democrat is not qualified because he is a “low-IQ person.” The jab marked the most recent chapter in the opposing leaders’ months-long back-and-forth, with Trump often baiting Newsom and the governor returning fire. But things took a turn on Monday (March 16) after the Republican made a bold claim.

“Gavin ‘Newscum’ has admitted that he is a– that he has learning disabilities,” the president said in a press conference. “Honestly, I’m all for people with learning disabilities, but not for my president. I don’t want– I think a president should not have learning disabilities, OK?”

Ironically, there have been at least seven presidents with learning disabilities or differences. Namely, George Washington, John F. Kennedy and Thomas Jefferson were all believed to be dyslexic, according to the Ability Center. President Joe Biden has also been open about his stutter.

I spoke about my dyslexia.



I know that’s hard for a brain-dead moron who bombs children and protects pedophiles to understand. pic.twitter.com/qFjsQeSJ1z — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 12, 2026

Trump doubled down telling reporters, “And I know it’s highly controversial to say such a horrible thing – the president of the United States. Gavin Newscum admitted that he has learning disabilities, dyslexia, everything about him is dumb,” he added.

Newsom was diagnosed with dyslexia at age 5, according to reports. While he’s been open about struggling in school, his learning disability hasn’t stopped the Democrat from having a successful political career or clapping back at Trump online.

“The media needs to start reporting on Donald Trump’s mental decline,” he tweeted in response. “This is serious.”

If you think his clap back was way too calm, that’s probably because Newsom already shaded Trump last week over the very same topic.

“I know that’s hard for a brain-dead moron who bombs children and protects pedophiles to understand,” he wrote on March 11.

Besides ticking off Newsom, Trump’s words also sent shockwaves among people with disabilities and their advocates.

“This clip shows 3 things,” @AngelJonesPhD began on X. “1) Trump is a trash ableist who thinks someone w/ a disability shouldn’t be president, 2) He’s incoherent & doesn’t know he referred to Gavin Newsom as President of the United States [and] 3) Not having a diagnosis doesn’t mean you don’t have a disability,” she continued.

“Honestly, I'm all for people with learning disabilities—except when it's my president.” —@realDonaldTrump



I voted for you in 2016, 2020, and 2024, but this ignorant, ableist statement proves you know zero about dyslexia or learning disabilities.



It’s exactly this kind of… https://t.co/yMgtgNTck2 — Marilyn Muller (@1in5advocacy) March 17, 2026

Another user, who is a self-proclaimed Trumper, explained that after voting for him in 2016, 2020 and 2024, this is where she’s drawing the line.

“…This ignorant, ableist statement proves you know zero about dyslexia or learning disabilities,” @1in5advocacy said. “My twice-exceptional daughter (high IQ + dyslexia) is brilliant, capable, and—yes—smarter than you on this issue. Ableism has no place in the Oval Office.”

Trump’s offensive words hit home for many, but this wouldn’t be the first time he’s targeted people with disabilities. We previously told you that Trump’s own nephew, Fred Trump III, no longer speaks to the president after the Republican allegedly told him that his disabled son “should just die.”

And who could forget the infamous 2015 moment when the president mocked New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has arthrogryposis, during a campaign rally?

With Trump’s documented history of ableism dating back to at least his first term, it doesn’t seem like Newsom and others are ready to move past his Monday comments. In fact, Newsom’s wife, Jennifer, officially entered the chat adding, “Trump says things that make him unfit for office… and somehow we’re told to ignore it?”