Best ‘Square Up’ Challenge Videos on TikTok in 2026

TikTok #SquareUp challenge (Screenshots: @the_dangerfield_crew @ms.abigail8 @baby_funnies8128)

If you grew up in any type of ‘hood in America, you know there are a few words (and phrases) that will immediately lead to some furniture moving. From jabs about someone’s mama to airing dirty laundry, fisticuffs are sure to ensue directly after these two words are uttered: “Square up.”

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Over on TikTok, folks are capturing the reactions when they ask their co-workers in jest to do just that—and their responses are nothing short of hilarious! Some white people contorted their bodies to form their best version of a literal square; others knew exactly what to do, while some Black parents’ “suburban kids” were completely blindsided by the request, reaching for a pen and paper to draw the shape.

We’ve gathered some of the best and funniest responses in the #SquareUp challenge that are sure to make you laugh!

Black Suburban Kid Squares Up

One mom online asked their child to square up, to which they responded, “What does that mean?” The child then hilariously made their body “shape into a square” on the floor!

Squaring Up in the Workplace

From a police officer squaring up to a nurse standing at attention like an Army sergeant, the trend is reaching every corner of the workforce.

Fists…and Elbows, Too??

Face Lab posted a compilation of their staff participating in the #SquareUp challenge, and lets’s just say, you’ll get a side of elbows in this fight!

Celebrity Kids Squaring Up

Porsha Williams from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” recorded her daughter, Pilar, for the challenge, who asked, “What does that mean?” before jumping in the air! Rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s children also participated in a hilarious compilation.

Teacher Edition

In this TikTok compilation, white school teachers were asked to square up, and they wasted zero time showing how they’d throw a punch.

Asking the Elderly

In a TikTok posted by @mieshaflymysmith, a woman named Jane was asked, “If somebody ran up on us and I say, ‘Square up,’ what you gone do?” Jane hilariously then made a square with her arms!

Twin Sisters

A pair of twin sisters “are clearly living 2 different experiences” after one sister immediately put her fists up, while her twin shrugged in confusion before lying down on the floor!

Squaring Up in the Office

A man on TikTok filmed his co-workers squaring up. They took on the challenge, stopping their work to showcase how they prepare to fight.

“She’s Going to Get Beat Up”

A TikToker asked her young daughter, Lani, to square up, and she proceeded to karate chop with her arms! The hilarious video’s caption read: “yeah Lani you’re on your own with that one.”

Before vs. After

One parent asked their “country boy to square up,” which he thought meant to jump in the air. After learning what squaring up really means, she recorded his new priceless reaction!

Squaring Up in the Kitchen

At an Outback restaurant kitchen, staff were asked to square up, and as you can see, they held nothing back.

“I Just Can’t Be Square!”

One mom on TikTok asked her suburban kids to “square up.” Her adorable daughter replied, “I’m trying— I just can’t be square. I don’t know what ‘square up’ means.”

Rating the Best Square Ups

In February, one TikToker recorded her family members participating in the challenge, asking followers, “Who got the best square up?”