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Best ‘Square Up’ Challenge Videos on TikTok in 2026

From Black suburban kids making squares with their arms to white co-workers throwing elbows, TikTok’s #SquareUp challenge has the internet crying with laughter!

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TikTok #SquareUp challenge (Screenshots: @the_dangerfield_crew @ms.abigail8 @baby_funnies8128)

If you grew up in any type of ‘hood in America, you know there are a few words (and phrases) that will immediately lead to some furniture moving. From jabs about someone’s mama to airing dirty laundry, fisticuffs are sure to ensue directly after these two words are uttered: “Square up.”

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Over on TikTok, folks are capturing the reactions when they ask their co-workers in jest to do just that—and their responses are nothing short of hilarious! Some white people contorted their bodies to form their best version of a literal square; others knew exactly what to do, while some Black parents’ “suburban kids” were completely blindsided by the request, reaching for a pen and paper to draw the shape.

We’ve gathered some of the best and funniest responses in the #SquareUp challenge that are sure to make you laugh!

Black Suburban Kid Squares Up

@the_dangerfield_crew

She was so serious 😂 #squareup #squareupchallenge

♬ Monkeyshine-JP – Lt FitzGibbons Men

One mom online asked their child to square up, to which they responded, “What does that mean?” The child then hilariously made their body “shape into a square” on the floor!

Squaring Up in the Workplace

@pup_funnies8128

Square up #foryou #funny #squareup #challenge #fyp

♬ original sound – Baby_funnies8128

From a police officer squaring up to a nurse standing at attention like an Army sergeant, the trend is reaching every corner of the workforce.

Fists…and Elbows, Too??

@facelab_

#teamfacelab #squareupchallenge #facelabvaldosta #christycarter @Evelyn Moore @Kyle M Brown @Haley Diprima Nix @Frech Party of Six @Rachel Harrison Bennett @taylerebert

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Face Lab posted a compilation of their staff participating in the #SquareUp challenge, and lets’s just say, you’ll get a side of elbows in this fight!

Celebrity Kids Squaring Up

@letsgetitnetwork

Celebrity kids doing the square up challenge 😂 #porshawilliams #aboogie #squareup #latoyaforever #celebrity

♬ original sound – letsgetitnetwork

Porsha Williams from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” recorded her daughter, Pilar, for the challenge, who asked, “What does that mean?” before jumping in the air! Rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s children also participated in a hilarious compilation.

Teacher Edition

@ms.abigail8

Square Up- Teacher Edition 📚 #squareupchallenge #squareup #fyp #TeacherTok #schoollifebestlife

♬ original sound – Ms.Abigail

In this TikTok compilation, white school teachers were asked to square up, and they wasted zero time showing how they’d throw a punch.

Asking the Elderly

@mieshaflymysmith

Square up challenge!!!!!#viraltiktok #trending #fyp #elderlycare #loveelders

♬ original sound – mieshaflymysmith

In a TikTok posted by @mieshaflymysmith, a woman named Jane was asked, “If somebody ran up on us and I say, ‘Square up,’ what you gone do?” Jane hilariously then made a square with her arms!

Twin Sisters

@beckyydenise

😂😂😂 #twinsisters #squareupchallenge

♬ original sound – Becky Denise ❌

A pair of twin sisters “are clearly living 2 different experiences” after one sister immediately put her fists up, while her twin shrugged in confusion before lying down on the floor!

Squaring Up in the Office

@1stphorm

Everyone was ready to throw 😂 #squareupchallenge #part2 #squareup #squabbleup #coworkers #humor #officelife #1stphorm #fyp

♬ Holiday Weasel – Kevin MacLeod

A man on TikTok filmed his co-workers squaring up. They took on the challenge, stopping their work to showcase how they prepare to fight.

“She’s Going to Get Beat Up”

@crashawn02

yeah Lani you’re on your own with that one 😂😂😂 #fyp #squareupchallenge #fortnite

♬ original sound – CraShawn

A TikToker asked her young daughter, Lani, to square up, and she proceeded to karate chop with her arms! The hilarious video’s caption read: “yeah Lani you’re on your own with that one.”

Before vs. After

@farabale92

#squareupchallenge or jump up 🤣🤣

♬ original sound – Farabale92

One parent asked their “country boy to square up,” which he thought meant to jump in the air. After learning what squaring up really means, she recorded his new priceless reaction!

Squaring Up in the Kitchen

@_hippiesavagez

Happy 4th of July ❤️💙 #squareupchallenge

♬ original sound – Amie Authement 🍄

At an Outback restaurant kitchen, staff were asked to square up, and as you can see, they held nothing back.

“I Just Can’t Be Square!”

@janylsmithesq

Whatever they did I knew it wouldn’t be correct 😂👊🏽 #squareup #squareupchallenge

♬ original sound – Janyl Smith

One mom on TikTok asked her suburban kids to “square up.” Her adorable daughter replied, “I’m trying— I just can’t be square. I don’t know what ‘square up’ means.”

Rating the Best Square Ups

@real_love_091

The square up challenge 😂👊🏾#squarechallenge #fyp #family #whodidit

♬ original sound – DatsbabyA😌

In February, one TikToker recorded her family members participating in the challenge, asking followers, “Who got the best square up?”

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